Your Invitation to the World No.1 K-POP Awards of the Year – The 2025 MAMA AWARDS in Hong Kong

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com is launching an exclusive invitation event for K-Pop fans in Indonesia to attend the spectacular 2025 MAMA AWARDS in Hong Kong.

The 2025 MAMA AWARDS is set to return to Hong Kong for two nights, 28 and 29 November 2025, making its debut at the Kai Tak Stadium. Trip.com customers now have the chance to win a coveted invitation to the World’s No.1 K-Pop Awards show by booking their hotel stays to the city.

To participate in this invitation event, users must book a hotel in Hong Kong via Trip.com and complete the registration form on the BOOMBASTRIP 11.11 campaign page. The top 4 spenders will receive a pair of invitations each to experience the World’s No.1 K-Pop Awards live!

How to Participate and Win:

Book a Hotel: Book a hotel in Hong Kong for at least 2 nights on the Trip.com platform. Booking Period: 11-14 November 2025 Stay Period: 21 November – 5 December 2025 (For a minimum of 2 nights)

Register : Fill out the registration form in the BOOMBASTRIP 11.11 campaign page.

: Fill out the registration form in the BOOMBASTRIP 11.11 campaign page. Engage: Follow @trip.com_id on Instagram

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness spectacular performances by global artists featuring breathtaking stage designs, cutting-edge visual effects, and performances that showcase the global influence and creative energy of K-pop, as part of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS, live at Kai Tak Stadium.

For complete terms and conditions, and to register for the invitation event, please visit the official Trip.com BOOMBASTRIP 11.11 campaign page in Indonesia here: https://id.trip.com/w/WIdtS3O9GS2.

Terms and conditions apply.

About Trip.com

