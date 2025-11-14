BenQ Launches “Light Meets Insight” Program to Empower Startups and Set New Standard for High-Performance Work

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, a global leader in display and lighting technology, today launched its Light Meets Insight program during National Entrepreneurship Month to shine a spotlight on founders’ innovation, creativity, and leadership, and to establish the new standard for high-performance work in the digital era.



BenQ Launches “Light Meets Insight” Initiative to Empower Entrepreneurs through Better Lighting and Focus

A recent study found that employees report better productivity under well-optimized lighting, and indicates that proper lighting conditions can boost creative performance. These findings inspired BenQ to support human focus and innovation by enhancing the working environment lighting with its award-winning ScreenBar®

“The ‘Light Meets Insight’ program is engineered to help founders and leading developers maximize focus, efficiency, and breakthrough thinking,” said Jeffrey Hsieh, Director of Consumer Products, BenQ America. “For many years, BenQ has researched how visual comfort and environmental design impact people’s thinking, creativity and performance.”

At the heart of the program are stories from trailblazing entrepreneurs whose focus and imagination are driving meaningful change. Each featured founder brings a unique perspective on leadership, innovation, and the modern founder’s mindset. The inaugural group of founders includes changemakers across accessible health tech, asset-based food and beverage company lending, and expert business consulting and capital to allow new founders to scale. The inaugural honored founders are:

Through this initiative, BenQ collaborates with founders, designers, and tech professionals through product experiences and co-created content, showcasing how its human-centered design enhances focus and creativity.

“This is just the start of an ongoing program that will support todays’ and tomorrows’ builders and dreamers with the right tools to stay focused and inspired. Our goal is to create a supportive community that we, in turn, support with tools to thrive and succeed,” said Hsieh.

BenQ ScreenBar®: Shining Light on Bright Ideas

Research also highlights that well-calibrated lighting improves decision-making speed and lowers error. This supports BenQ’s continued investment in lighting solutions that adapt to human needs—whether it’s reading, coding, or creative brainstorming.

BenQ’s ScreenBar ® Series, featuring the ScreenBar® Pro and ScreenBar® Halo 2, delivers premium, professional-grade monitor lighting to optimally support eye health, focus, and productivity. With BenQ’s patented ASYM-Light™ asymmetrical optical technology, BenQ ScreenBars reduce glare and eye strain. ScreenBar® transforms the workspace into an uncompromised environment of professional discipline, ensuring every builder can operate at their highest levels.

Join the Movement

The program signals BenQ’s evolution as a technology brand – one increasingly dedicated to connecting with startups, creative communities, and innovation ecosystems – as part of its long-term strategy to foster purposeful innovation. BenQ invites entrepreneurs, developers, creators, and dreamers to join the Light Meets Insight community. Learn more about the program and featured founders, and submit your company or idea at the Light Meets Insight program site, and discover the ScreenBar ®.