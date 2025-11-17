CHAGEE Marks 8th Anniversary with a Renewed Vision for Modern Tea Culture

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2025 –CHAGEE, the modern tea house brand redefining how the world experiences tea, marks its eighth anniversary with a refreshed identity and renewed global vision. The milestone year sees the unveiling of a new cup design inspired by the Ancient Tea Horse Road and the brand’s successful listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, underscoring CHAGEE’s continued evolution from a homegrown concept to a an international lifestyle brand.

Elegant and symbolic, the refreshed design reflects CHAGEE’s respect for tea heritage and its spirit of exploration. The rose and tea tree represent craftsmanship and growth, while the horse and sailing ship tell stories of movement and cultural exchange. Encircling them is a constellation that captures the universal nature of tea culture, connecting people, places, and moments across generations.

“Our refreshed design represents both reflection and renewal,” said Eugene Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of CHAGEE APAC. “Eight years ago, CHAGEE began with a small idea and a big dream to share the art of modern tea culture with the world. We are thankful for the customers and partners who have believed in that vision. From 8 to Infinity reflects our hope to build a brand with true longevity, one that continues to bring new energy and creativity to the global tea experience for many years to come.”

This year’s anniversary theme, ” From 8 to Infinity”, celebrates CHAGEE’s growth and enduring mission to bring authentic tea experiences to more communities around the world. In 2025, the brand surpassed 7,000 stores globally and expanded its presence across Asia Pacific and the United States, strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing tea brands worldwide.

To thank customers for their continued support, CHAGEE markets across the region will host anniversary activities, pop-ups, and limited-time promotions. More details will be shared through each market’s official social media channels.

From its beginnings in Asia to its growing global footprint, CHAGEE continues to champion the craftsmanship, culture, and connection found in every cup of tea.

Hashtag: #CHAGEE

