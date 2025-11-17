This global distribution deal will give Amadeus travel sellers easier access to flights to the Himalayas.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan, is proud to announce that its inventory will be available through Amadeus, the leading provider of travel technology solutions. This partnership will significantly enhance the airline’s global reach and provide travel agents worldwide with seamless access to Drukair’s flight services.



Drukair signs its first global distribution agreement with Amadeus, opening the gateway to Bhutan

Headquartered at Paro International Airport, Drukair connects Bhutan with key cities across Asia, including Bangkok, Delhi, Kathmandu, Singapore, Dhaka, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Bodh Gaya and Dubai. Through this collaboration, Drukair’s fares, schedules, and inventory will be accessible on the Amadeus Travel Platform, reaching travel agencies worldwide.

“Partnering with Amadeus opens new horizons for Drukair and Bhutan. This collaboration allows us to connect with more travelers around the world, offering seamless access to our flights. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive growth and strengthen our presence on the global travel map,” says Mr. Tandi Wangchuk, Chief Executive Officer of Drukair.

“Amadeus is proud to be Drukair’s first distribution partner as it seeks to expand its global reach. We strive to offer our network of travel sellers comprehensive travel content, and Bhutan is an exceptional destination that more people will now be able to reach. Asia Pacific continues to be a growth engine for the global travel industry, and this agreement will further power its growth,” says Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus.

Travel sellers in India, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, and France will be able to issue tickets with further global rollout slated for 2026.

The partnership with Amadeus marks a key milestone in Drukair’s growth strategy, aligning with its vision to expand accessibility, enhance customer experience, and integrate seamlessly into the global travel ecosystem.

Drukair will go live with Amadeus travel sellers shortly – exact dates and market availability will be communicated in due course.

With Amadeus, Drukair is ready to welcome more travelers to Bhutan, where every journey is as extraordinary as the destination itself.

About Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines

Drukair Corporation Limited, operating as Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines, is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan. Established in 1981, Drukair currently operates scheduled flights to 10 international destinations across 6 countries within the South Asian region and beyond its base at Paro International Airport. In addition to its international routes, Drukair services 3 domestic destinations within Bhutan and offers helicopter services to enhance its range beyond fixed-wing operations.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.

