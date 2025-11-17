VDI and ALPACA Vietnam Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viet Digital Investment Joint Stock Company (VDI) and ALPACA Vietnam officially signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding on Insurance Technology (InsurTech) and comprehensive digital transformation. This event marks an important milestone in promoting the modernization of Vietnam’s insurance industry through technology.

Vietnam’s insurance industry in a strong digital transformation phase

The insurance industry in Vietnam is undergoing digital transformation at an unprecedented speed and scale. According to the Strategy for the Development of Vietnam’s Insurance Market to 2030 approved by the Prime Minister, the goal is to promote the application of technology, diversify insurance products and distribution channels on digital platforms, and move towards a fully digital insurance enterprise model.

In addition, according to a survey published at the 2025 Vietnam Insurance Summit, 95.5% of insurance companies in Vietnam have invested in digital technology, of which 68.2% have significantly increased their investment in digital transformation activities.

However, digital transformation still faces many challenges, from fragmented technology infrastructure, lack of data standardization, to limited technological and insurance expertise. In this context, cooperation between technology enterprises and insurance-focused companies becomes crucial in forming comprehensive partnership models and creating real value for the market.

The combination of two complementary strengths: VDI and ALPACA Vietnam

VDI, with over 14 years of experience in system integration and digital transformation, has established its reputation as a trusted provider in developing large-scale digital infrastructure for enterprises and organizations. With strong implementation capability and an extensive international partner ecosystem such as Dell Technologies, IBM, Check Point, F5, Cisco, Oracle… VDI has been continuously honored in the Top 10 Leading Digital Technology Companies in Vietnam in the categories of Digital Infrastructure and Digital Transformation.

Meanwhile, ALPACA Vietnam, established in 2020 with a core team from Unicorn Solutions, has collaborated with many international InsurTech companies such as MyInsurer, Singlife, Zensur, and 360F. In January 2025, ALPACA Vietnam was officially acquired by TPIsoftware Corporation , a Taiwan-based software company specializing in AI and digital transformation. This marks a new phase of growth and innovation for ALPACA Vietnam.

The cooperation between VDI and ALPACA is not only a connection of technological resources but also a strategic step for both sides to jointly build a domestic digital insurance platform that combines in-depth understanding of the Vietnamese market with international technology standards.