Amcor Lift-Off to accelerate more sustainable packaging innovation with Winter 2025/26 Challenge

ZURICH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced today the launch of the Amcor Lift-Off Winter 2025/26 Challenge. The initiative invites start-ups worldwide to collaborate on breakthrough solutions for more sustainable packaging, reflecting Amcor’s commitment to open innovation and advancing circularity.



The Amcor Lift-Off Winter 2025/26 Challenge will focus on critical research and development priorities for flexible and paper-based packaging.

Building on the success of previous Amcor Lift-Off editions that have fostered partnerships and investments with pioneering companies in areas such as artificial intelligence-powered waste analytics, reusable packaging and bio-based materials, the Amcor Lift-Off Winter 2025/26 Challenge will focus on critical research and development priorities for flexible and paper-based packaging. Start-ups are encouraged to submit solutions that address one of three key areas:

Home-compostable adhesives: Certified home-compostable adhesives for flexible packaging providing robust bond strength, regulatory compliance and compatibility with paper and compostable substrates.

High-performance compostable oxygen transmission rate (OTR) barriers: Solutions delivering outstanding OTR protection for paper packaging that are suitable for application via dispersion coating and meet stringent sustainability and regulatory standards.

Nature-based barrier additives for film formulation: Compostable additives that significantly enhance oxygen, moisture and grease resistance in packaging films, preferably derived from natural products and scalable for commercial use.

The Amcor Lift-Off Winter 2025/26 challenge will proceed in three phases:

Applications: Open online until Dec. 12, 2025 ( 23:59 CET )

( ) Screening and feedback: Through Dec. 19, 2025

Pitching day: Jan. 13, 2026 (virtual)

Incorporated companies with a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) above five are encouraged to apply, regardless of prior funding history. Selected start-ups will be invited to present their technologies to Amcor’s R&D team, for the chance to secure opportunities for joint development and potential investment of up to $500,000.

“As a global leader in packaging, we are proud to champion circularity through innovative and more sustainable solutions,” said Frank Lehmann, Vice President Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation at Amcor. “The Lift-Off initiative has delivered outstanding results, and we are eager to carry this success forward. With the launch of our new initiative, we reaffirm Amcor’s dedication to advancing circularity and environmental responsibility through collaboration with the brightest minds in the start-up ecosystem.”

For more information about Amcor Lift-Off and the Winter 2025/26 Challenge, or to submit your start-up’s free-of-charge application, visit Amcor Ventures.

