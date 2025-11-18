NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global K-beauty brand COSRX is making holiday shopping easier this year with its Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, running from November 20 through December 1, 2025. With discounts of up to 56%, the event features a curated lineup of COSRX’s best-selling skincare essentials – including TikTok-famous products like the Advanced Snail Mucin line and Peptide Collagen Eye Patches – alongside four holiday gift sets created especially for the season.



COSRX Offers Up to 56% Off Skincare Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon

Featured Products and Holiday Promotions

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence – Up to 48% Off

This lightweight yet intensive essence is formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate to deeply hydrate, improve elasticity, and visibly boost skin radiance. A long-standing Amazon bestseller, it’s ideal for dull or dehydrated skin and makes a thoughtful gift for any skincare enthusiast.



Powered by 92% snail mucin, this gel-type moisturizer delivers soothing hydration and supports skin recovery after breakouts or irritation. With its smooth, fast-absorbing texture, it’s a winter skincare staple for dry or sensitive complexions.



Designed as the first step in any skincare routine, this multi-tasking serum features six powerful peptides to visibly improve firmness, texture, tone, and hydration. Its extra-large format makes it a high-value essential, especially as peptides – one of skincare’s most premium ingredients – are often found at much higher price points. This means you can apply it liberally, drenching your skin in hydration to help combat winter dryness, rough texture and sensitivity.



Enriched with collagen and four rejuvenating peptides, these hydrogel eye patches visibly reduce puffiness, hydrate the delicate under-eye area, and brighten tired skin. A social media favorite, they’re ideal for refreshing your look ahead of makeup or winding down at the end of the day.

Exclusive Holiday Gift Sets

Glass Skin Starter Set – Up to 30% Off

This Amazon-exclusive set includes two full-size Snail 96 Mucin Power Essences and a mini Retinol 0.1 Cream, offering a complete regimen for visibly smoother, firmer, and deeply hydrated skin. Whether for skincare beginners or longtime COSRX fans, it’s a glow-boosting routine perfect for holiday gifting or self-care season.



A five-piece, travel-friendly discovery set featuring COSRX’s most beloved snail mucin products: gel cleanser, essence, eye cream, cream, and hydrogel mask. Ideal for trying the full snail routine, gifting skincare or keeping your glow intact while travelling this holiday season.



This limited-edition gift set includes full sizes of COSRX’s most iconic snail products – the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream, and the Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask. Together, they hydrate, brighten, and strengthen the skin barrier for a healthy winter glow. Housed in exclusive holiday packaging, this set is available only on Amazon and ready to gift – no wrapping required.



A curated six-piece collection of COSRX’s bestselling hydrogel sheet masks, featuring two each of the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask (for hydration and barrier repair), The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask (for firmness and elasticity), and The Alpha-Arbutin Discoloration Care Hydrogel Mask (for brightening and evening skin tone). Presented in a festive, limited-edition holiday box available exclusively on Amazon, this set is the perfect gift for anyone who loves sheet masks – or just wants a glow-up before the new year.

Availability

COSRX’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be available exclusively on Amazon from November 20 through December 1, 2025. With limited-time savings across bestselling skincare and exclusive holiday gift sets, it’s the ideal time for both longtime fans and new customers to experience COSRX’s most-loved formulas at unbeatable value – just in time for the holidays.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. COSRX is also on Instagram and TikTok.