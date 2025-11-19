Ideal House by LibAI Lab Transforms Home Design with Instant AI-generated Custom House Plans

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LibAI Lab, the creative intelligence leader behind Cutout.pro and PromeAI, announced that Ideal House, its AI-driven SaaS platform, is the industry’s first and top solution capable of generating complete custom house plans in seconds. Since launching in February 2025, Ideal House has attracted significant adoption among architects, interior designers, homeowners, and furniture e-commerce retailers looking to accelerate design workflows.

Ideal House’s AI-powered tools enable professionals and homeowners to quickly create custom house plans and floor layouts with intuitive controls, instant visualizations, and precise measurements for area, rooms, and style.

The announcement follows Cutout.pro’s rare recognition from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an “All Star”, standing as one of only fourteen companies to appear in every iteration of the Top 100 GenAI Consumer Apps ranking, solidifying LibAI Lab’s position as a sustained innovator in creative artificial intelligence.

Architecture and interior design have long faced a critical challenge: it typically takes months to generate custom house plans. Designers often spend four to eight months developing fully custom layouts, which limits client iterations and delays project timelines. Ideal House removes this bottleneck by delivering instant, AI-generated plans.

The platform’s proprietary AI Floor Plan Generator and House Plan Generator deliver what no competitor currently offers: the ability to generate a complete set of viable house plans in seconds. Architects and interior designers simply input core metrics, structural preferences, and layout parameters—and instantly receive customizable floor plans ready for refinement and presentation. According to the platform analytics, these two features maintain the highest user retention rates on Ideal House. Designers report an average 74% reduction in custom plan delivery time, compressing months of work into minutes.

Ideal House offers distinct features designed to serve different audiences and user scenarios. The web platform delivers an integrated suite of professional tools spanning the entire workflow for architects and interior designers. Beyond the proprietary planning generators, designers leverage AI 3D Rendering for texture-preserving visualization, Smart Replacer, Object Remover, and Texture Replacer for rapid retouching, and Photo Enhancer and Image to Video for compelling client presentations.

The mobile app democratizes interior visualization through features such as New Walls, New Floors, Interior Remodel, Exterior Renovator, Landscaping, and Virtual Staging. Users get instant previews of renovation outcomes, seasonal décor transformations, and event-ready spaces before financial commitment. Homeowners and decor enthusiasts can visualize holiday-themed decoration for Thanksgiving or Christmas, design birthday or wedding party setups, plan seasonal landscaping, or stage interiors for any special occasion and entertaining.

The Furniture Try-On feature has been rapidly adopted by small and mid-sized furniture and home decor businesses. It allows customers to visualize how specific decor pieces integrate into their own spaces, while enabling sellers to generate scenario-based product photos at scale, saving them costly studio photography and shipping overhead.

“Ideal House represents a fundamental reimagining of how architectural planning works,” said Roy C., Co-founder and Product Director of LibAI Lab. “By automating the custom plan generation process, we’ve unlocked months of designer time and opened professional-grade interior design to thousands of homeowners and retailers worldwide. The market response has validated that this capability was desperately needed in creative AI.”

LibAI Lab’s portfolio processes or generates more than 300 million images per month, serving 100 million independent global users. With Ideal House now live across web and mobile platforms, the company continues to democratize professional-grade visual AI for creative industries worldwide.

About Ideal House

Ideal House is the first and top AI platform purpose-built to generate complete custom house plans instantly. The platform combines proprietary architectural planning with comprehensive AI design and visualization tools across web and mobile interfaces. Architects and interior designers use the platform to explore spatial concepts and speed up client delivery. Homeowners preview renovations before making investments. Retailers showcase houses through staged visualizations. All users connect and share home ideas within the vibrant community of Ideal House.

Ideal House is available at https://ideal.house, with iOS and Android apps fully operational.