LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On November 18, PawSwing, a technology-driven company dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative pet care solutions, launched the PawSwing Neo Self-Grooming Cat House on Kickstarter. It is the world’s first bionic-based, fully automated cat-grooming system. Designed to replicate the natural licking sensation of a mother cat, this innovation removes up to 90% of loose fur in each session, transforming grooming from a stressful chore into an instinctive act of self-care for cats.



PawSwing Unveils the World’s First Bionic Self-Grooming Cat House on Kickstarter

“Most cats dislike being brushed because traditional combs feel foreign or even painful to them,” said Andrew Tian, the CEO of PawSwing. “The sensation created by PawSwing, however, is something they instinctively recognize—a comforting, motherly lick.”

At the core of the PawSwing Neo lies the Bionic Cat-Tongue Grooming System, which features six flexible comb modules arranged in a circular formation. Each module is crafted to mirror the golden-ratio curvature and elasticity of feline tongue bristles. This design allows cats to receive a full-body grooming in just one minute as they pass through the ring. The system compresses the undercoat—typically 80% of total fur—before reaching the topcoat, ensuring thorough grooming from root to tip.

Unlike conventional grooming tools, the PawSwing Neo operates entirely without electricity. Powered by the cat’s own movement, the grooming wheel is activated by a kinetic plate made of food-grade silicone. As the cat enters and exits the house, the wheel rotates, collecting loose fur into dedicated boxes beneath each comb. These containers hold over a month’s worth of fur, significantly reducing the need for daily cleaning.

Beyond grooming, the PawSwing Neo integrates an Instinct-Driven Care System that aligns with feline behavior. A strategically placed food bowl encourages cats to enter the house, creating a “pleasure-reward” loop: eat, enjoy grooming, and return willingly. This approach not only promotes coat health but also provides mental stimulation. The cat house also features observation holes on both sides, allowing cats to monitor their surroundings from a secure, shaded space—an environment that supports their natural instincts as stealthy hunters. In addition, the outer structure incorporates scratching surfaces, ensuring the product addresses not only grooming and feeding but also the essential claw-sharpening behavior that supports stress release and joint health.

With its multi-functional design, the PawSwing Neo serves as a comprehensive feline wellness center, integrating grooming, feeding, claw care, and resting in one compact space. It reduces hair ingestion and the risk of digestive blockages caused by self-licking, particularly benefiting older cats, multi-cat households, or owners who face challenges brushing their pets regularly—whether due to mobility limitations, busy schedules, or frequent travel.

To celebrate its Kickstarter debut, PawSwing is offering an exclusive Kickstarter perk: the PawSwing Neo is available at a super early-bird price of $179 for the first 300 confirmed orders. This special rate, 40% off the regular retail price of $289, is the lowest price that will ever be offered for the PawSwing Neo and will not be repeated in the future. Additionally, early backers will be entered into a random draw to win high-value prizes, including the Litter Robot 5 (valued at $799) and other premium rewards.

About PawSwing

PawSwing is a pet care innovation company founded by Andrew Tian, a robotics expert inspired by a personal journey with his rescue cat, Orange. Combining advanced engineering with deep empathy for animals, PawSwing develops intelligent grooming solutions that align with feline instincts. The brand is dedicated to enhancing pet well-being through science-backed design, offering products that foster comfort, health, and trust between pets and their humans. PawSwing stands for meaningful innovation born from real-life connection.

For more information, please visit www.paw-swing.com or download PawSwing’s press kit.