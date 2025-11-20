Comfee Washing Machines Launch Black Friday Shopping Deals

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The popular washing machine brand Comfee will officially start its Black Friday promotion on November 21. Comfee will present multiple fully automatic washing machines and models with auto detergent delivery, designed for Japanese consumers, offering the largest discounts of the year.

The Comfee 7kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a popular product featuring a compact design and strong performance, suitable for 1-3 person households. From November 21 to December 1, the product will be on sale for ¥27,900 (originally ¥34,300), representing an 18% discount.



Comfee CAC06EW70/W-S1 7kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Key features:

Thin Body: The Comfee 15.4 lb (7 kg) fully automatic electric washing machine has a thin body that you can put anywhere due to its space-saving design. No problem for tight spaces such as entryways or kitchens.

Transparent glass vibration-control cover: The transparent glass vibration-control cover not only allows you to check the washing process, but also makes it a tempered glass material that is highly safe and durable. It closes slowly, making it safer for you to use.

Protect the Health of Your Washing Tub: The self-cleaning function automatically removes unsightly dirt. The dryer function allows the sink to dry and prevents bacterial growth. Cleaning the washing and drying tubs regularly will help keep your clothes buckets clean at all times.

Air Drying: Quickly removes moisture from clothing using the centrifugal force and air taken from the air vents and drastically reduces drying time. No heater is used, so you can save on you electricity bill, too.

Choose from 8 Different Wash Cycles: It has 8 laundry cycles such as standard, soaking, and large items such as blankets. By choosing the best cycle for your clothing and situation, you can improve the efficiency and quality of your laundry time.

About Comfee

Comfee is a dedicated brand for people who are seeking simple comfort and high efficiency. We are committed to building products that only have genuinely useful functions, so our consumers always get the value that they are looking for.

Backed by Midea Group’s manufacturing excellence, focus on quality, and customer service, Comfee strives for excellence within the industry.