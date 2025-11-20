Suunto Elevates Your Black Friday Adventure with Unforgettable Deals on Watches and Gear

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Suunto, a leading innovator in sports wearables, announced today several exclusive Black Friday deals on its latest watches, headphones and accessories. From November 20 to December 1, customers can save on best-selling products and receive a free strap with the purchase of newly launched products. Suunto offers adventure and performance gear for every occasion – whether you’re gifting outdoor enthusiasts, preparing for holiday workouts, or helping loved ones stay active and safe throughout the year.

Additional offers on newly launched models:

Suunto Vertical 2 – Stainless steel $1099.99 / Titanium $1199.99. Free $89.99 Strap with purchase:

Ultimate adventure watch for outdoor expeditions

1.5” LTPO AMOLED display

Offline maps available for free

Up to 65 hours battery life

Integrated LED flashlight

Scratch-resistant sapphire screen

Suunto Race 2 – Stainless steel $899.99 / Titanium $999.99. Free $89.99 Strap with purchase:

Ultimate performance watch for racing and training

1.5” LTPO AMOLED display

Sleeker and lighter design

115+ sport modes

Up to 55 hours battery life

Advanced training and everyday activity tracking

Exclusive time-limited deals include:

Suunto 9 Peak Pro – Now Stainless Steel $349 – 29% OFF

The powerful multisport watch with extended battery life and military-grade durability

Sapphire touchscreen and stainless steel bezel

Powerful processor and redesigned user interface

4 satellite systems for best positioning accuracy

40 hours of battery life in the best GPS mode

Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes

Suunto Race S – Now Stainless Steel $520 / Titanium $640 – 20% OFF

The ultimate performance watch for racing and training, just smaller

Free offline maps

High definition AMOLED screen

95+ sport modes

HRV recovery measurement

Advanced training metrics

Sunnto Aqua – Now $256 – 20% OFF

Waterproof, open-ear bone conduction headphones with offline audio and motion-detection features for your swims

Head Movement Control

Up to 10 hours battery + 20 hours with powerbank

32GB of offline audio storage

Waterproof down to 5 m for 2h (IP68)

for 2h (IP68) Motion-detection features

Suunto Black Friday offers are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. More deals can be found on Suunto’s Amazon store and Suunto’s official website. With exceptional discounts up to 29%, whether you’re mounting new challenges, coaching your way to a personal best, or simply upgrading your gear for everyday adventures — now is the moment.