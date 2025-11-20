Suunto Elevates Your Black Friday Adventure with Unforgettable Deals on Watches and Gear

18 C
SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Suunto, a leading innovator in sports wearables, announced today several exclusive Black Friday deals on its latest watches, headphones and accessories. From November 20 to December 1, customers can save on best-selling products and receive a free strap with the purchase of newly launched products. Suunto offers adventure and performance gear for every occasion – whether you’re gifting outdoor enthusiasts, preparing for holiday workouts, or helping loved ones stay active and safe throughout the year.


Additional offers on newly launched models:

Suunto Vertical 2 – Stainless steel $1099.99 / Titanium $1199.99. Free $89.99 Strap with purchase:

Ultimate adventure watch for outdoor expeditions

  • 1.5” LTPO AMOLED display
  • Offline maps available for free
  • Up to 65 hours battery life
  • Integrated LED flashlight
  • Scratch-resistant sapphire screen

Suunto Race 2 – Stainless steel $899.99 / Titanium $999.99. Free $89.99 Strap with purchase:

Ultimate performance watch for racing and training

  • 1.5” LTPO AMOLED display
  • Sleeker and lighter design
  • 115+ sport modes
  • Up to 55 hours battery life
  • Advanced training and everyday activity tracking

Exclusive time-limited deals include:

Suunto 9 Peak Pro – Now Stainless Steel $349 – 29% OFF
The powerful multisport watch with extended battery life and military-grade durability

  • Sapphire touchscreen and stainless steel bezel
  • Powerful processor and redesigned user interface
  • 4 satellite systems for best positioning accuracy
  • 40 hours of battery life in the best GPS mode
  • Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes

Suunto Race S – Now Stainless Steel $520 / Titanium $640 – 20% OFF

The ultimate performance watch for racing and training, just smaller

  • Free offline maps
  • High definition AMOLED screen
  • 95+ sport modes
  • HRV recovery measurement
  • Advanced training metrics

Sunnto Aqua – Now $256 – 20% OFF

Waterproof, open-ear bone conduction headphones with offline audio and motion-detection features for your swims

  • Head Movement Control
  • Up to 10 hours battery + 20 hours with powerbank
  • 32GB of offline audio storage
  • Waterproof down to 5 m for 2h (IP68)
  • Motion-detection features

Suunto Black Friday offers are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. More deals can be found on Suunto’s Amazon store and Suunto’s official website. With exceptional discounts up to 29%, whether you’re mounting new challenges, coaching your way to a personal best, or simply upgrading your gear for everyday adventures — now is the moment.

