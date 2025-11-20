TOJOY leads over 20 Chinese enterprise representatives to Saudi Arabia to explore new collaborations and global market opportunities

GE Jun, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of TOJOY, led over 20 Chinese enterprise representatives to visit Saudi Arabia, resulting in preliminary partnership agreements.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2025 – Recently, a delegation of Chinese enterprises, organized by TOJOY Shared Smart Enterprise Service, a leading Chinese enterprise service platform, held business talks with the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia (MISA) in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Mr. Ge Jun, Chairman of the Board and CEO of TOJOY, led more than 20 representatives from companies, including Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers Equipment Co., Ltd. and Longqing Southeast (Hainan) Green Building Co., Ltd. The discussions covered investment, infrastructure, healthcare, artificial intelligence and other sectors. Mr. Fahad Mansour AlHashem, Assistant Deputy Minister Fahd Mansour AlHashem and other officials attended the meeting. The two sides held pragmatic discussions on Saudi Arabia’s investment environment, industrial policies, and cooperation opportunities between Chinese and Saudi enterprises.

This visit to Saudi Arabia followed the delegation’s trip to Dragon Mart, the largest Chinese market and trading hub in Dubai and UAE, on November 4. During the visit, Mr. Ge Jun said that TOJOY has long focused on supporting the global development of Chinese companies. This delegation represented companies from various sectors, including manufacturing, building materials, technology and trade, with the aim of fostering resource complementarity through pragmatic cooperation between Chinese enterprises and the Middle Eastern markets.

During the meeting, Mr. Fahad Mansour AlHashem provided a comprehensive overview of Saudi Arabia’s current foreign investment policies. He noted that more than 90% of sectors in Saudi Arabia allow 100% foreign ownership, no minimum registered capital requirements in most industries, and a range of incentives—such as 30-year corporate income tax exemptions and salary subsidies for local employees—are available. Besides, business registration has been fully digitalized, making the process more efficient and convenient.

Mr. Ge Jun said that Saudi Arabia, as a major economy in the Middle East, is actively advancing economic diversification under the Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, information and communications technology, healthcare, and infrastructure construction. These areas align closely with the strengths of Chinese enterprises in technology development, industrial integration and large-scale operations. He added that TOJOY will leverage its platform resources to help Chinese enterprises better understand the local policies and business environments, promoting cooperation that extends from the product level to broader industrial-chain collaborations.

Mr. Ge Jun also noted that Chinese enterprises should take a long-term perspective when expanding into Middle Eastern markets, emphasizing the importance of localization and regulatory compliance. Several participating companies have already begun the process of registering their businesses in Saudi Arabia.

The delegation’s discussions with MISA resulted in preliminary cooperation intentions in infrastructure and smart transportation, healthcare, artificial intelligence and other fields. MISA committed that it would assign dedicated officials to facilitate coordination, while TOJOY will continue organizing curated visits to the Middle East, fostering long-term partnerships between Chinese and Saudi enterprises.

Hashtag: #TOJOY #MIDDLEEAST #SAUDI #DUBAI #UAE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.