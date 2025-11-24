CG Capital Partners with IHG Hotels & Resorts to Introduce InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke — The Only Freehold Branded Residences in The Heart of Sukhumvit

Driving Bangkok’s Emergence as a World-Class City and Reinforcing CG Capital’s Leadership in Thailand’s Branded Residences Sector

A Vision of “World-Class Development for a World-Class City and Global Citizens”

CG Capital Advisory Limited (CG Capital), Thailand's leading private equity fund from Central Group specializing in premium real estate and hospitality investment, has partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, to unveil InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke — a landmark THB 5.5 billion freehold hospitality-branded residence located in the heart of Sukhumvit.

This collaboration sets a new benchmark for luxury living in Thailand, reinforcing CG Capital’s vision of delivering “World-Class Development for a World-Class City and Global Citizens.” The project aligns with the growth momentum of Thailand’s high-end property market, projected to expand by 3.4% annually through 2029, while further cementing CG Capital’s pivotal role in shaping Bangkok into a true World-Class City.

Confidence in Bangkok’s Potential

Mr. Phoom Chirathivat, Managing Partner and Co-Head of CG Capital, shared:

“We have strong confidence in Bangkok’s continued rise as a global city—driven by investment, lifestyle, and quality of life. We are proud to partner with IHG on the launch of InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke, the first freehold hospitality-branded residences in Sukhumvit. This partnership perfectly embodies our strategic vision of creating World-Class Products for World-Class Citizens.

Valued at THB 5.5 billion, this project is expected to attract both Thai residents who favor the Sukhumvit area and international buyers from all over the world.”

He further added: “Following the success of The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao, this is CG Capital’s second flagship project. We believe Bangkok and Phuket both hold immense potential for global buyers or residents seeking a second home in Asia. Compared to major cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Thailand still offers its world-class quality, service, and location. Through this collaboration, IHG’s hospitality excellence will be seamlessly translated into an elevated residential experience.”

A Prime Address with Long-Term Potential

Strategically located on Sukhumvit 16 in the vibrant Asoke district—Bangkok’s key business, lifestyle, and transport hub—the project sits amid one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods. Land prices in this area have reached nearly THB 3 million per sq.w, while Bangkok’s overall rental index recently rose by 9%, underscoring its exclusivity and appeal.

With only 88 exclusive freehold residences ranging from 139 to 547 sq.m., priced from THB 40.8 million, the project will host its VIP sales event on 16 November 2025. Thoughtfully crafted under the concept of “Timeless Design, Future Ready Comfort,” the development reflects the enduring sophistication of Sukhumvit’s heritage of elegance while embracing modern InterContinental refinement.

Residents will enjoy an array of five-star hotel-standard amenities, including a 25-meter saltwater swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, yoga and pilates studio, hot & cold plunge pools, private lounge, co-working space, meeting room, game room, art studio, and residents’ lounge, complemented by 24-hour concierge services under the renowned InterContinental brand standards—delivering an exceptional living experience every day. The project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2029.

Global Hospitality Meets Modern Residential Living

Ms. Alexandra Yao, Vice President, Global Branded Residences, IHG Hotels & Resorts, stated:

“InterContinental is more than a luxury hotel brand—it represents 80 years of world-class hospitality, with over 230 hotels in 70 countries. Each property serves as a Gateway to the Extraordinary.

We are delighted to bring this legacy to Thailand’s residential market and introduce the first standalone InterContinental branded residences globally with InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke. Our partnership with CG Capital reflects our shared vision to offer Modern Luxury Living—seamlessly blending the comforts of home with the sophistication of hotel service.”

Market Outlook and Branded Residences Leadership Ms. Artitaya Kasemlawan, Head of Residential Sales – Project at CBRE Thailand, added, “Asia Pacific (APAC) is emerging as a key hub for branded residences. When combining completed projects and those in the pipeline, the region accounts for a 23% market share—on par with North America. Thailand leads APAC in the number of branded residences and ranks among the world’s Top 10 cities with the highest concentration of such projects, with Phuket at No. 5 and Bangkok at No. 7. This aligns with CG Capital’s strategy, which positions Bangkok and Phuket as world-class cities attracting global residents thanks to their livability, cost of living, infrastructure, diversity and future potential as medical hubs.” “In the first half of 2025, branded residences in Bangkok represent just 1% of the city’s prime residential supply, with only nine projects under 5-star hotel brands. Of these, just three offer freehold ownership, boasting an impressive 93% sales rate—a clear indicator of strong demand in the luxury segment. The market continues to grow, particularly for branded residences. InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke stands out as the first hotel-branded residence on Sukhumvit Road, strategically located near the Asoke-Sukhumvit intersection, connecting BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit stations. Surrounded by upscale amenities—luxury malls, fine dining, five-star hotels, Grade A office towers, and international schools—the project also offers easy access to Benjakitti Park, which links to Lumpini Park. Beyond its prime location, the development’s freehold status meets buyers’ needs for both personal use and long-term asset transfer. InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke enters the market at the perfect time, amid rapid growth in this segment,” Ms. Artitaya concluded. A New Chapter for Thailand’s Branded Residences The launch of InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke marks a milestone in positioning Thailand’s luxury residential market on the global stage. It sets a new benchmark for branded residences in Asia Pacific, reflecting the shared vision of CG Capital and IHG to redefine modern urban living and propel Bangkok’s transformation into a true World-Class City.

About CG Capital

CG Capital Advisory Limited is a private equity fund with an initial fund size of USD 300 million (approximately THB 10 billion), investing primarily in Thailand’s hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors through Greenfield, Brownfield, and Turnaround strategies. Its diversified portfolio includes hotels, branded residences, condominiums, amusement and water parks, and mixed-use developments, focusing on Thailand’s leading travel destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, and Pattaya. The firm anticipates launching two to three new projects annually.

Led by Mr. Phoom Chirathivat, Managing Partner and Co-Head of CG Capital, the firm combines deep expertise in investment and hospitality with a strong conviction in Thailand’s tourism potential—particularly within the luxury and lifestyle segments.