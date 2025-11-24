Cigna Healthcare International Health Study Shows Physical Health Remains a Top Priority Despite Rising Stress in Hong Kong

More than half of Hongkongers (54%) rank physical health as their top well-being priority, compared to around one in three globally (35%)

Weight management emerges as a key health focus, with 43% of Hongkongers prioritizing weight maintenance, well above the global average of 36%. Only 36% of the Hong Kong respondents aim to lose weight, the lowest in APAC

Over seven in ten Hongkongers (77%) report experiencing stress, with 41% stressed about future uncertainty, 35% worried about personal finances, and 25% stressed about the cost of living

Nearly half of the Hong Kong respondents (48%) express optimism about the role of AI in improving healthcare delivery and efficiency, above the global average of 45%

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The latest study from Cigna Healthcare International Health reveals that Hong Kong respondents are among the most proactive in the world when it comes to valuing and managing their physical health, while their stress levels continue to climb. This highlights the growing need for more holistic approaches to well-being that address both physical and mental health.

The Cigna Healthcare International Health Global Study 2025 surveyed more than 11,000 respondents worldwide, including 1,000 individuals in Hong Kong in May 2025, across eight dimensions of well-being: overall, family, mental, social, purpose, physical, work, and financial. Now in its 11th edition, the study saw Cigna Healthcare explore new areas, polling participants on their views regarding the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and weight management, reflecting the latest global trends in the sector.

The following key findings highlight how Hong Kong people are prioritizing their health and vitality in 2025. A factsheet with the Hong Kong results is available here.

Physical health is the most valued aspect of well-being in Hong Kong

More than half (54%) of Hong Kong respondents rank physical health as their number one priority, far above the 35% global average. Financial and mental health follow as the second and third most valued areas. Notably, 36% of Hong Kong respondents report maintaining a healthy weight and balanced diet, exceeding the global average of 33% and underscoring a strong culture of preventive health awareness.

Distinct approach to weight management revealed

As Cigna Healthcare International Health delved into weight management data this year, it has been revealed that Hong Kong respondents show a stronger preference for maintaining their current weight over pursuing weight loss. 43% of Hong Kong respondents list “maintain weight” as their top goal, ahead of the global average of 36%. Conversely, only 36% prioritize “lose weight” as a primary goal, the lowest proportion in the APAC region and far below the 46% global average.

In terms of methods, 63% of Hong Kong respondents use regular exercise to manage their weight, followed by 39% in diet plan/meal replacement, and 6% in consultation with dietitian/nutritionist. Only 3% have used medication, less than the global average of 7%. This shows that Hong Kong people prefer natural or preventive health strategies over medical options when it comes to weight management.

Stress levels are on the rise and becoming increasingly widespread

Despite strong health intentions, stress is on the rise. 77% of Hong Kong people report feeling stressed—up from 69% in last year’s study. Uncertainty about the future (41%), personal finances (35%), and living costs (25%) rank as the top stressors, reinforcing the urgent need for accessible mental-health support programs.

In relation, Hong Kong employees are less satisfied with their jobs and employee benefits compared to global averages. 43% of Hong Kong employees feel satisfied with their jobs, compared to 52% worldwide. Only 35% of local respondents are happy with their employee benefits package, below the global average of 39%, highlighting a clear area for improvement to boost workforce loyalty and performance through enhancing employee benefits and workplace support.

Guarded Optimism on AI in Healthcare, higher than global average

AI in healthcare is taking shape, as Hong Kong people increasingly see technology as a valuable partner in improving healthcare. Nearly half (48%) of Hong Kong respondents view AI integration positively, above the 45% global norm. Top expected benefits include shorter wait times (44%), lower administrative costs (40%), and better support for doctors (31%), indicating a readiness for tech-driven health solutions. These attitudes align with the city’s discussions of digitalization and application of AI in healthcare, and signal a clear opening for insurers and healthcare providers to pioneer advanced digital health services in the region.

Jonathan Spiers, CEO of Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong said, “The survey findings align with what we observe in the market. In Hong Kong, physical health remains a top priority and rising stress levels highlight the importance of mental well-being. We also see growing confidence in the role of AI to enhance healthcare delivery. These insights reaffirm our commitment to initiatives such as our HYROX sponsorship and corporate wellness programs, and innovation that promotes vitality and a preventative approach to health and wellbeing.”

The full Cigna Healthcare International Health Study – Hong Kong report is available here.

About the Cigna Healthcare International Health Study

Cigna Healthcare surveyed more than 11,000 respondents in 13 markets – the US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Kenya, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and South Korea in May, 2025, in collaboration with YouGov – a global public opinion and data company. The online survey assessed the health, vitality and well-being of more than 1,000 adults (aged 18 years and older) in each of the markets – the US, UK, Spain, UAE, Singapore, the Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and South Korea, and more than 500 adults per market in Kenya, Belgium, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.

