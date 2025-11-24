Link Partners with Classic American Candy Brand Jelly Belly to Unleash “Jubilant Red Christmas” Magic

Collaborates with Visa to offer ‘Jubilant Red Christmas Spending Rewards’ with Cash Rebates and Lucky Draw Entries

To mark its 20th anniversary, Link is launching a “Jubilant Red Christmas” campaign across 20 of its malls, featuring red-themed décor and optical illusion art installations, candy-themed photo spots and festive Jelly Belly scenes.

Link is partnering with Visa for the first time to offer “Jubilant Red Christmas Spending Rewards”. Shoppers with spending of $2,800 or more can enjoy a 4.5% cash rebate and enter a lucky draw to win nearly $100,000 worth of cash vouchers.

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Link Asset Management (Link) is collaborating with the classic American candy brand Jelly Belly to present the “Jubilant Red Christmas” campaign from 21 November 2025 to 11 January 2026, making this a sweet Christmas celebration filled with love and joy. In addition, to mark Link’s 20th anniversary this year, 20 Link malls have been decorated in dazzling red and feature optical illusion art installations to create a series of creative and playful photo spots and Christmas scenes featuring Mr Jelly Belly, the candy company’s official mascot.



Dazzling red-themed decorations adorn 20 of Link’s malls in the “Jubilant Red Christmas” cross-mall campaign.

Dazzling Red Photo Spots & Candy Elf Jumping Contest

During the event, 20 Link malls will turn into playful candy factories, themed in stunning red.

Mr Jelly Belly will surprise shoppers at various optical illusion art scenes. Lok Fu Plaza features a giant candy hot air balloon and a “Bean” train, Kai Tin Shopping Centre has a “Bean” racetrack and a giant capsule machine, and TKO Gateway is filled with romantic pink candies, creating a sweet atmosphere.

Kai Tin Shopping Centre will host a “Candy Elf Jumping Contest” on 3 January 2026, inviting kids to dress as candy elves for the competition. Participation is free, and participants will receive generous gift packs. Winners will have a chance to win exclusive Jelly Belly boxsets and other prizes. The event will also feature exciting performances, and free candy will be distributed on-site, bringing the festive atmosphere to a climax.

“Jubilant Red Christmas Spending Rewards” with Cash Rebates of up to 4.5% & Lucky Draw Entries

This Christmas, Link is partnering with Visa to launch the “Jubilant Red Christmas Spending Rewards”. During the promotion, customers with cumulative spending of $2,800 or more using Visa credit cards at participating tenants of the 20 Link malls will receive a $130 cash rebate. Eligible transactions also come with a lucky draw entry for a chance to win nearly $100,000 in mall cash vouchers. There are also numerous shopping discounts and offers for Visa cardholders – don’t miss out on these great deals!

“Jubilant Red Christmas Campaign “

Promotion Period: 21 November 2025 to 11 January 2026

Locations: 20 participating Link malls^

Link x Visa “Jubilant Red Christmas Spending Reward”

Promotion Period: 21 November 2025 to 11 January 2026 Description: During the promotion period, customers with cumulative spending of $2,800 or more using registered Visa credit cards at participating tenants across all 20 participating Link malls will receive a cash rebate of up to $130 (available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts). Each eligible Visa card transaction comes with one lucky draw entry.

Locations: 20 participating Link malls^

*Visa cardholders must register their cards to be eligible for this event

*Each cardholder may register multiple Visa cards for the event; each registered Visa credit card is eligible for the rebate reward twice during the event period

*A minimum of $60 applies for each eligible card payment transaction

*Each registered Visa card can enjoy up to five lucky draw entries

Registration website: http://visaselectrewardhk.com/Link

^20 participating Link malls include: T Town, Tin Shing Shopping Centre, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Tin Yiu Plaza, Butterfly Plaza, Leung King Plaza, Choi Yuen Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Wo Che Plaza, Lok Fu Place, Temple Mall, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, TKO Gateway, TKO Spot, Homantin Plaza, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Fu Tung Plaza and Yat Tung Shopping Centre

Candy Elf Jumping Contest

Venue: Event Area, 2/F, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Lam Tin

Date: Saturday, 3 January 2026

Time: 2–4pm

Terms and conditions apply. Programme contents are subject to change without notice.

Event details: https://www.linkhk.com

Download images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1P-CH0SCOSH1CteX4s5J1C0EpDOWGzKaW?usp=sharing

