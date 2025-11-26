Lao Foreign Minister Strengthens Bilateral, Regional Ties on Official Visit to Europe

From 16 to 21 November, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Laos’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, undertook an official visit to Europe, conducting high-level meetings across Luxembourg and Belgium to advance bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

The diplomatic tour began in Luxembourg from 16 to 18 November, where Thongsavanh held discussions with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, alongside senior government officials. The bilateral talks centered on exploring opportunities in sustainable development, trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

A key highlight of the Luxembourg leg saw the Foreign Minister visit the European Investment Bank (EIB), where the parties discussed financial support mechanisms for development projects in Laos and other developing nations.

Minister Thongsavanh commended the EIB’s instrumental role in facilitating development financing, noting its support for critical infrastructure initiatives including sustainable urban transport systems, regional power grid integration, and green economic programs.

The EIB through the European Union currently supports the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Vientiane Capital.

Following his engagement in Luxembourg, Thongsavanh traveled to Belgium, on 20 to 21 November, to participate in the EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum at EU headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting has been held annually since 2022. This year’s forum convened 64 delegates from participating countries.

The forum included three discussions on security, ways to boost economic growth and digital connectivity, and efforts to promote a cleaner, more sustainable future.

During his time in Brussels, Thongsavanh also conducted bilateral consultations with senior EU officials and representatives from several member states, including Germany, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, further strengthening Laos’ diplomatic networks within Europe.