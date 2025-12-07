Skymizerʼs HyperThought™ Wins “Best IP/Processor of the Yearˮ and “Most Promising Productˮ at EE Awards Asia 2025

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Skymizer today announced that its next-generation HyperThought™ LLM Accelerator IP has been awarded “Best IP/Processor of the Yearˮ and named the “Most Promising Productˮ at the prestigious EE Awards Asia 2025, hosted by ASPENCORE at the Grand Mayfull Taipei Hotel. The dual recognition marks HyperThought as one of the most forward-looking semiconductor IP breakthroughs in the Asia-Pacific technology landscape.

Now celebrating its 5th anniversary, the EE Awards Asia program honors innovations selected by engineers and industry leaders across the region. HyperThought™ stood out among hundreds of entries spanning processors, SoCs, sensors, wireless ICs, AI solutions, and test equipment—earning top distinction as the yearʼs most transformative semiconductor IP.

HyperThought™: Accelerating the Future of Agentic, Multimodal SoCs

Skymizerʼs HyperThought™ represents a new class of multimodal, scalable LLM accelerator IP purpose-built for the coming generation of agentic AI workflows, on-device intelligence, and edge-to-cloud hybrid applications.

Unlike conventional NPUs or fixed-function ML accelerators, HyperThought is architected from the ground up for:

Multimodal LLM/VLM Execution

Supporting text, vision, speech, and sensor-based AI with unified token processing.

Supporting text, vision, speech, and sensor-based AI with unified processing. Agentic Workflow Optimization

Accelerating the emerging class of AI agents that require real-time planning, reflection, tool-use, and memory.

Accelerating the emerging class of AI agents that require real-time planning, reflection, tool-use, and memory. Scalable Edge-to-Enterprise Deployment

From micro-edge devices and automotive ECUs to humanoid robots, smart cameras, and industrial IoT gateways.

From micro-edge devices and automotive ECUs to humanoid robots, smart cameras, and industrial IoT gateways. Superior Performance-per-Watt and SRAM Efficiency

Delivering next-generation TTFT, TPS, context window, and latency performance under strict edge-power envelopes.

Skymizer CMO William Wei: “HyperThought is Built for the Agentic SoC Eraˮ

William Wei, Chief Marketing Officer of Skymizer, represented the company at the EE Awards Asia 2025 ceremony and emphasized the strategic significance of this win:

“HyperThought™ is not just an accelerator IP — it is a foundation for the next decade of agentic intelligence.

From multimodal LLMs to real-time robotic and automotive agents, the future SoC must run AI that plans, reasons, sees, acts, and interacts. HyperThought was designed precisely for this new era.ˮ

Wei added that the award validates Skymizerʼs long-term bet on on-device agentic AI, predicting that LLM-centric SoCs will become the defining architecture for mobile, automotive, robotics, and edge computing.

A Milestone for Skymizer and the Asia Semiconductor Ecosystem

The EE Awards Asia jury highlighted HyperThought for its:

Breakthrough support for multimodal transformer workloads

High scalability across process nodes and SoC configurations

Strong alignment with global trends in on-device LLM inference

Potential to reshape AI compute in edge, robotics, and smart-device markets

HyperThoughtʼs recognition as “Most Promising Productˮ places Skymizer among the leaders defining next-generation AI silicon, with strong interest from ecosystem partners in automotive, robotics, edge AI, and consumer electronics.

About Skymizer

Skymizer is a Taiwan-based AI semiconductor IP company specializing in LLM acceleration, compiler technology, and agentic AI system architectures. Its flagship HyperThought™ IP gives SoC manufacturers the ability to build their own AI-native processors for multimodal LLMs, autonomous agents, and edge intelligence.