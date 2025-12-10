Young Musicians Celebrate Lao Heritage at Khaen Contest 2025

Young musicians took center stage at the Children’s Khaen Contest 2025 in Vientiane on 6 December, demonstrating how traditional culture and early childhood development can work hand in hand.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Sala Sujipuli, and the Namjai Community Association, the event was supported by UNICEF Lao PDR through its “Luem Ton Di” (Good Starts) initiative, powered by Vroom, and the Swiss Development Cooperation.

Now in its third edition, the contest brought together children, families, teachers, and cultural leaders nearly 100 from across the country for a celebration of Lao heritage.

At the heart of the contest was the Khaen, Laos’ traditional bamboo mouth organ. UNESCO recognized the Khaen and its music as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017, highlighting its role as a vital symbol of Lao identity and social cohesion. Children aged 7 to 18 performed on stage, building confidence while carrying this living tradition forward.

In his opening remarks, UNICEF Country Representative Bilal Aurang Zeb Durrani praised the young performers’ creativity and courage, thanking parents and teachers for championing learning through culture. He emphasized that play strengthens children’s brains, improves focus, teaches teamwork, and enables self-expression.

The event also showcased Luem Ton Di, a mobile app by UNICEF and the Lao Women’s Union that adapts the global Vroom tool for Lao families, offering science-based tips and WhatsApp guidance to turn everyday activities into brain-building opportunities for children, even in remote communities.