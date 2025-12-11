LOCA Secures USD-2.5-million Investment to Accelerate EV Charging Network, Taxi Fleet in Laos

LOCA Company Limited, Laos’ leading ride-hailing and EV mobility platform, is pleased to announce a USD 2.5 million investment from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), through its project development arm, InfraCo.

This strategic investment will provide growth capital for LOCA to develop an estimated 54 additional EV charging stations across Laos and increase its electric vehicle (EV) taxi fleet on the platform, further strengthening our role in driving the country’s green mobility transition.

This marks PIDG’s first-ever investment in Laos, underscoring international confidence in both LOCA’s vision and the potential of sustainable transport in the country. With a growing tech-savvy urban population and rising demand from both locals and tourists, ride-hailing is rapidly becoming one of the most important modes of transport in Laos. The ride-hailing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.33 percent from 2025–2030, reaching a projected market value of over USD 8 million and approximately 1.6 million users by 2030.

“Partnering with LOCA reaffirms PIDG’s commitment to invest in businesses that are focused on climate action and sustainable development” said Claire Jarratt, Head of Investment Management – InfraCo at PIDG. “With this first investment in Laos, we look forward to more partnerships and investments across our focus sectors of energy and electrification; transport, logistics and connectivity; sustainable and resilient cities; and water and natural resource management to catalyse growth.”

“PIDG’s investment in LOCA will enable us to expand our EV charging network to up to 93 stations nationwide,” said both LOCA’s Co-founders Souliyo Vongdala, and Phonepasong Mixab. “This expansion goes far beyond serving our taxi fleet, it will benefit all EV owners in Laos, providing wider access to reliable and fast charging infrastructure. By making long-distance travel more convenient and reducing range anxiety, this investment will further accelerate EV adoption across the country and strengthen Laos’s transition toward a clean energy future.”

The EV sector in Laos is experiencing fast growth driven by user demand and government support, through reduction on taxes for vehicle imports, road usage, and ancillary infrastructure. To decrease their dependence on imported fuel and reduce carbon emissions, the Laos government has set targets to increase the share of EVs in the country to comprise 1 per cent of all vehicles by 2025, and over 30 per cent by 2030.

The transaction supports SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure through facilitating sustainable and resilient infrastructure development through advanced financial support.