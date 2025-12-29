Beijing Backs Ceasefire, Aid Efforts in Cambodia–Thailand Border Tensions

China hosted a trilateral meeting with Cambodia and Thailand in Yuxi City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, as the two Southeast Asian neighbours took further steps to stabilise relations following a recent ceasefire agreement.

The talks were held from 28 to 29 December at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, bringing together foreign ministers from China, Cambodia, and Thailand.

According to Chinese media reports, the meeting concluded with agreement on five key areas: strengthening communication, deepening mutual understanding, gradually consolidating the ceasefire, restoring bilateral exchanges, and rebuilding political trust. The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to improving relations while maintaining regional peace and stability.

The talks followed the signing of a joint statement by Phnom Penh and Bangkok agreeing to an immediate ceasefire after deadly border clashes. Chinese officials said the Yunnan meeting aimed to move the process beyond a pause in fighting toward longer-term confidence-building and political engagement.

During the discussions, China reiterated its support for dialogue and encouraged both sides to take phased and practical steps to ensure the ceasefire holds. Beijing also said it was ready to support regional efforts, including cooperation through Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to help monitor the situation and address humanitarian needs in border areas.

China Confirms Humanitarian Aid Offer

Meanwhile, according to reports from Chinese, Cambodian, and Thai media, China has already provided approximately RMB 20 million (about USD 2.8 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to Cambodia to assist civilians displaced by recent border clashes with Thailand. The assistance includes tents, blankets, food, and other essential supplies, some of which have already arrived in Phnom Penh.

The aid was publicly confirmed by Chinese and Cambodian officials.

At the same time, questions emerged online about whether China had made a similar offer to Thailand and whether Bangkok had declined it.

Addressing the issue, the Thai Prime Minister said China had indeed communicated an offer related to the USD 2.8 million in humanitarian assistance, but that Thailand’s response would depend on further discussions after the return of Thai negotiator Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who was scheduled to return on the evening of 29 December.