Authorities Assess Possible Casualties After Overnight Fire in Luang Prabang

A fire tore through a public housing area in Wat That village, Luang Prabang, in the early hours of 3 January, destroying seven homes and forcing residents to flee.

The blaze broke out at around 1:30 am, according to the head of Wat That village, who said his son alerted him after flames erupted at a rented property owned by a resident known locally as Noi.

The fire started in a row of three connected houses before spreading rapidly to nearby homes.

Authorities confirmed that five houses were completely destroyed, while two others suffered partial damage. Firefighters, police, and local officials rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, evacuate residents, and secure the area.

Unofficial sources reported potential deaths, but authorities have not confirmed any fatalities as of publication.

Officials said they are still verifying information and assessing the full impact of the incident.

The cause of the fire and the total value of losses remain under investigation.

Later in the day, Provincial Party Secretary Bounluam Manivong, along with provincial leaders and representatives from Luang Prabang, visited the site to inspect the damage and offer support to affected families.

The Provincial Department of Labour and Social Welfare, the Red Cross, and local social welfare offices delivered relief supplies and basic necessities as initial assistance.

Emergency services continue to monitor the area, while officials work to support displaced residents and determine next steps.