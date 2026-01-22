Strong wealth management and IPO pipelines to underpin Hong Kong bank growth in 2026, says KPMG

Digital assets, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity top the transformation agenda



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2026 – Hong Kong’s banking sector enters 2026 from a position of financial strength — well-capitalised, highly liquid, and supported by structural inflows and robust wealth management growth. Despite an evolving macroeconomic and investment environment, the sector remains well-positioned to pursue targeted growth opportunities.

KPMG’s latest report, the Hong Kong Banking Outlook 2026, expects Hong Kong banks to capitalise on the strong wealth management pipeline and a revitalised IPO market, deploying capital where risk-adjusted returns appear most attractive. The report also spotlights the key priorities for the year ahead: advancing digital assets, embracing AI innovation, and fostering closer collaboration between private banks and asset managers to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a world-leading centre for offshore private wealth management.

Paul McSheaffrey, Senior Banking Partner, Hong Kong SAR, KPMG China, says: “As we enter 2026, KPMG is more optimistic about Hong Kong’s banking sector. The strong performance of Hong Kong’s equity market in 2025 has significantly lifted sentiment. Recent policy initiatives, including efforts to strengthen the city’s fixed-income market and to support Chinese Mainland enterprises in ‘going global’ through Hong Kong, provide further confidence in the future. We expect increased bank investment and hiring to follow.”

Jianing Song, Head of Banking and Capital Markets, Hong Kong SAR, KPMG China, says: “In 2026, AI will evolve from a support tool to a core driver of competitiveness for Hong Kong banks. Banks are increasingly focused on productivity gains, on measuring ROI, and on embedding AI across operations in a way that delivers tangible benefit. In corporate banking, this shift may finally see paper, physical signatures, and batch processing phase out.”

Tokenisation moves beyond proof of concept

Hong Kong is positioning itself as a global leader in digital assets, with banks conducting real-world transactions using tokenised deposits through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Project Ensemble1. A wave of stablecoin licence applications is also underway, and tokenised gold is being issued. Looking ahead to 2026, KPMG expects traditional banks and the digital-asset ecosystem to move closer together. Banks will likely begin offering services such as digital-asset custody and a broader range of tokenised products as the regulatory framework becomes clearer.

Simon Shum, Head of Digital Assets, Hong Kong SAR, KPMG China, says: “The pace of change will only accelerate this year. Banks should focus on building their blockchain expertise, ensuring governance and controls are robust, and staying close to regulatory developments, particularly around AML, cybersecurity and risk management, as the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly.”

Rising threats push banks toward automation-led cyber defence

As Hong Kong banks accelerate toward a digital-first future, the cyber threat landscape will remain a critical challenge in 2026. KPMG expects threat actors to increasingly leverage AI and automation to identify vulnerabilities with greater speed and precision, while attacks through third parties and the broader digital ecosystem continue to rise. For banks, this means cyber resilience will become an even more pressing board level priority. The HKMA will continue expectations around technology risk management, clear accountability for cyber risk, and the ability of banks to maintain critical services and recover swiftly when incidents occur.

Lanis Lam, Partner, Technology Risk, KPMG China, says: “As rising cyber risks, evolving technology, and shifting regulatory expectations redefine the landscape, banks in 2026 must strategically prioritise three areas: real-time threat detection, governance of third-party dependencies, and seamless integration between technology, risk, and business functions to drive cohesive and effective responses. Ultimately, automation should be a core enabler of cyber resilience, not just a tool for efficiency but a catalyst for proactive defence and operational agility.”

Hashtag: #KPMG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About KPMG

KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. It started operations in Hong Kong in 1945. In 1992, KPMG became the first international accounting network to be granted a joint venture licence in the Chinese Mainland. In 2012, KPMG became the first among the “Big Four” in the Chinese Mainland to convert from a joint venture to a special general partnership.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 138 countries and territories with more than 276,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.