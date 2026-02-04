Gen Z Hackers Arrested in Vietnam Over Global Trade in Billions of Stolen Email Accounts

On 30 January, Vietnamese police arrested three young men in their early 20s over their alleged involvement in a large-scale cybercrime operation trading more than 8.4 billion stolen email accounts worldwide.

Authorities said the suspects ran the operation between 2024 and 2025, collecting and reselling compromised email login credentials for profit.

Investigators found that the group relied heavily on Telegram to communicate with foreign buyers and suppliers, using the platform to negotiate deals and exchange massive datasets across borders.

Police said the suspects used automated software to gain unauthorized access to email accounts exposed in earlier data breaches. Once inside, they analysed personal information linked to the accounts and resold the data through online channels, generating tens of thousands of US dollars.

Vietnamese authorities have not publicly disclosed the full names of the suspects, identifying them only by their initials. Police said this follows standard legal practice to protect privacy and avoid prejudicing the investigation while inquiries remain ongoing.

They face criminal charges related to illegal intrusion into computer networks, telecommunications networks, or electronic devices under Vietnamese law.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and arrest additional individuals connected to the case.