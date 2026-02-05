MADRID, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Valid, a global leader in Trusted Connectivity and eSIM technologies, announced today a strategic collaboration with Airalo, the world’s largest eSIM platform, with coverage in over 200 destinations and a user base of more than 20 million users, to enhance customer experience with Valid’s Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) platform and its Quality of Service (QoS) intelligence solution.



Valid and Airalo Strengthen Global eSIM Experience with Advanced Remote SIM Provisioning and Quality of Service Intelligence

Airalo now leverages Valid’s high-availability SM-DP+ platform to securely manage the lifecycle of eSIM profiles worldwide, while also benefiting from Valid’s QoS as a value-added layer to monitor, compare, and optimize connectivity performance across partner networks in real time.

Valid’s Quality of Service solution is delivered as a valued added intelligence layer that continuously evaluates mobile network performance across different carriers and regions.

This empowers Airalo to:

Track key quality indicators such as data throughput, network availability, latency, and out of service alerts

Benchmark network partners across destinations

Detect performance issues proactively

Guarantee the best possible connectivity experience for travelers

Learn about OEM devices acting differently in the same networks

Although QoS is currently deployed to enhance Airalo’s travel eSIM offering, the platform is architected with broader potential — including applications in IoT connectivity scenarios where large-scale devices also benefit from real-time network insights.

Valid’s RSP infrastructure ensures secure and scalable eSIM profile downloads, delivering faster activation flows and consistent performance across devices. Combined with QoS intelligence, Airalo gains full visibility of the connectivity experience—resulting in an enhanced, reliable service for millions of users.

“Airalo is simplifying how people connect globally, and Valid is proud to help power that experience with secure eSIM provisioning and advanced network intelligence,” said Gustavo Rubio, Worldwide Solutions Sales Director at Valid. “Our Quality of Service solution ensures Airalo users always receive the highest-quality connectivity, wherever they are.”

“Our priority is a high-quality, honest product, and Valid gives us the technical foundation to back that up,” says Peter Nussbaumer, VP of Networks at Airalo. “Their insights allow us to move beyond basic connectivity and provide a layer of intelligence that ensures our customers stay safe and connected, no matter where they are.”

About Airalo

Airalo, founded in 2019, is the world’s largest travel eSIM platform. Trusted by over 20 million travelers, Airalo offers eSIM packages in 200+ destinations, empowering users to connect to mobile networks worldwide instantly. With a remote team of over 300 people, spanning more than 50 countries, Airalo is committed to making mobile connectivity on the move easier, more affordable, and accessible to all.

About Valid