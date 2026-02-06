Sky Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical for ‘CART BP pro’ in Japan

– Secures distribution agreement to launch CART BP pro in the Japanese hospital and clinic market

– Leveraging proven technology with adoptions in 1,700+ medical institutions and national health insurance coverage in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sky Labs Inc. (CEO Jack Byunghwan Lee) announced on the 5th that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) for the ring-type blood pressure monitor, ‘CART BP pro’, in the Japanese hospital and clinic market.

This agreement follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies in December 2024. Sky Labs initially explored global expansion opportunities through Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and the introduction by the Korean affiliate led to formal discussions and negotiations with Otsuka’s headquarters. Such a collaboration represents a successful open-innovation case in which a Korean venture company leveraged the domestic subsidiary of a multinational corporation as a bridge to establish a partnership with its global headquarters.

Otsuka is a global pharmaceutical company providing a wide range of medical solutions worldwide, making it one of the most trusted companies in Japan’s healthcare landscape. By partnering with Otsuka and leveraging profound expertise in the cardiovascular field as well as its extensive distribution network, Sky Labs aims to reach a broader patient population and accelerate the adoption of CART BP pro across hospitals and clinics throughout Japan.

The number of hypertension patients in Japan is approximately 43 million, of whom an estimated 29% fail to achieve blood pressure control despite receiving treatment, and 33% are believed to be unaware of their condition.[1] Furthermore, as abnormal 24-hour blood pressure patterns and nocturnal hypertension are linked to increased risks of organ damage and cerebrovascular diseases, the clinical importance of 24-hour blood pressure monitoring is growing. Given these clinical requirements and the vast patient population, CART BP pro is expected to significantly contribute to the management of hypertensive patients in Japan, ranging from precise diagnosis and optimal treatment strategy development to systematic assessment of therapeutic effects.

CART BP pro has already demonstrated its technological prowess with tangible results in the Korean market. Following medical device approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in 2023, it gained clinical recognition in 2024 through national health insurance reimbursement approval.

Currently, the device is prescribed for 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) in over 1,700 medical institutions nationwide, including tertiary hospitals, surpassing 150,000 cumulative prescriptions within just one year since its domestic launch. This proven track record and clinical reliability in actual medical settings served as the key drivers for securing this exclusive distribution agreement.

Conventional blood pressure monitors use an air-inflated cuff to apply pressure and temporarily restrict blood flow for measurement. This method frequently causes discomfort and pain during measurement and can disrupt sleep during nighttime monitoring.

In contrast, CART BP pro utilizes photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to measure blood pressure without a cuff. This allows patients to measure their blood pressure comfortably during daily activities and sleep, while medical professionals can obtain stable data to provide appropriate treatment plans.

Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs, stated, “Starting with our entry into Japan, we will continue to validate our unparalleled blood pressure monitoring technology in the global market, while leaping forward as a leader in the global blood pressure monitoring industry.”

About Sky Labs https://skylabs.io/en/

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a healthcare company that develops and operates “CART”, a ring-type medical device and platform for monitoring chronic disease patients. Since the first CART was developed in 2020 for atrial fibrillation monitoring using cardiac signals from optical sensors, the company has expanded its capabilities. In 2023, Sky Labs received medical device approval for “CART BP pro,” a ring-type monitor designed for 24-hour blood pressure measurement. In 2024, CART BP pro was recognized by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) under the existing medical procedure of ’24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring’ (reimbursement code ‘E6547’), and is currently being prescribed in hospitals and clinics across Korea. Furthermore, in September 2025, the company launched “CART BP,” a consumer-grade ring-type blood pressure monitor, which is available through its official online store and various other online channels.

About Otsuka www.otsuka.co.jp/en/

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a total healthcare company that focuses on each individual’s potential to enhance their well-being. Our medical-related business provides treatments and diagnostics for both physical and mental health. Our nutraceutical business supports daily health maintenance and improvement. Otsuka’s unique products and services are based on scientific evidence, under the guidance of our corporate philosophy: Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide.