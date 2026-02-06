“Sun Life ‘The Big Bounce’ World Tour – Hong Kong” Officially Opens

Sun Life and charity partner join hands to bounce into the Chinese New Year and connect the community through joy

Over 1,000 gift vouchers distributed in celebration of Sun Life’s milestone as it looks ahead to its 135th anniversary in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The “Sun Life ‘The Big Bounce’ World Tour – Hong Kong” officially kicked off today at the Great Lawn of the Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Featuring the Guinness World Record-certified World’s Biggest Bounce House, the event blends sports, music, and anime for a vibrant and joyful Chinese New Year celebration. As title sponsor, Sun Life invited hundreds of students and parents from Yan Chai Hospital-affiliated kindergartens and childcare centers to be among the first to enjoy the bouncing extravaganza.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon marked the official opening of the world’s largest inflatable castle and a range of amusement facilities, kicking off 17 days of bouncing fun. The ceremony was officiated by Adley Low, Chief Client and Marketing Officer at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited and Jeffrey Li, Group President of INCUBASE Studio.

Adley Low, Chief Client and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: “As Sun Life approaches its 135th anniversary next year, we are delighted to see the community’s enthusiasm for our flagship celebratory event, the “Sun Life ‘The Big Bounce’ World Tour – Hong Kong”. Sun Life is committed to promoting health and wellbeing, and we firmly believe that nurturing the healthy development of young people is essential to enhancing community resilience. This event provides families with a joyful space to

play together, and by inviting students and parents from Yan Chai Hospital’s affiliated facilities to be the first to experience the fun, we hope to spread happiness across every corner of the community. We hope this event inspires the public to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle, leaping into the Chinese New Year with us, and bringing more vitality to society.”

Jason Leung, Chief Executive of Yan Chai Hospital Board, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sun Life: “Yan Chai is honored to receive the generous donation of tickets for this big event. It provides parents and children from Yan Chai’s kindergartens with a great opportunity to enjoy quality family time together in this joyful environment, creating cherished childhood memories for our children.”

Furthermore, to celebrate Sun Life’s upcoming 135th anniversary, starting on 9 February, the company is launching a series of online game activities on social media, giving away 1,350 vouchers to the public. For details, please refer to Sun Life’s official social media channels.

The “Sun Life ‘The Big Bounce’ World Tour – Hong Kong” runs from 6 to 22 February 2026 at the Great Lawn of the Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District. The event site covers over 100,000 square feet and features four mega inflatable play zones, including the World’s Biggest Bounce House spanning over 16,000 square feet, certified by Guinness World Records; “The Giant”, Hong Kong’s longest inflatable obstacle course stretching over 150 meters; “Sport Slam”, an arena for sports enthusiasts; and the outer-space themed “airSPACE Pink Alien”. The event also offers dedicated daytime family sessions, “After Dark Bigger Kids” sessions, and CantoPop-themed “After Dark Party” sessions.

