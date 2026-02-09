Vientiane Cracks Down on Unlicensed Orange E-Bikes After Safety Complaints

Vientiane authorities have ordered the collection of orange electric motorbikes operating across the capital, citing a lack of proper licensing and mounting public complaints over unsafe use and disorderly parking.

In recent weeks, videos and images circulating on social media have shown young riders performing stunts on busy roads, along with e-bikes left in unsafe or inappropriate locations.

The footage has heightened public concern over road safety and the lack of effective oversight of e-bike rental services.

On 5 February, the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport announced that the orange e-bike rental service operating under the “LAOS-Ebike” application, run by Zuimei Laos, has not received official approval to operate in the capital. Officials said irresponsible rider behaviour, particularly improper parking, has disrupted public spaces and contributed to traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

To address the issue, district-level public works and transport offices were instructed to collect the e-bikes and report them to the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport for further action.

No Clarity

The Laotian Times contacted Zuimei, the operator of the orange e-bike service, through its mobile application to seek clarification on the government notice and the company’s response. A company representative answered the call but declined to comment or provide additional information.

In a separate inquiry, Wuhan Huakexunce Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based firm identified as a developer of e-bike applications used in Laos, confirmed it has business operations in the country. The company did not specify whether it is directly involved in the operation or management of the orange e-bike service currently under review.

The lack of clear information has added to public concern over the rapid expansion of unlicensed e-bike services and their impact on public order, pedestrian safety, and traffic management.

Authorities said the situation highlights the need for clearer regulations, stronger oversight, and consistent enforcement as shared mobility services expand in urban areas.

Local Disruption

Residents in the area said the parking problems have disrupted daily activities, with some requesting anonymity over concerns about raising complaints publicly.

“The e-bike was left in front of my bar since morning and has not been taken or stored properly,” a local bar owner said.“I did not know the operation was not licensed, but the bike blocked the sidewalk and the entrance of my bar.”

A customer also raised concerns about limited controls on who can use the service.

“The application is easy. You are not required to have a driving licence and only need to be older than 16 years old,” she said. “Because there is little regulation, there is nothing really stopping users from doing whatever they want with the bikes.”

She added that while company staff usually use GPS to track and organise the bikes, the service operator oversight remains inconsistent.

“The one in front of the bar was left in the morning and had not been taken care of since,” she said.

Luang Prabang Green E-Bikes

Similar issues have also been reported in Luang Prabang back in 2025.

Their green e-bikes operated under the same application, Laos-Ebike, remain in use despite earlier enforcement actions.

In August 2025, local authorities removed several green e-bikes after they were parked illegally along roads near the night market, obstructing traffic and pedestrian access.

While the green e-bike service continues to operate in the city, social media users have noted that the situation has improved compared with previous months.

However, many posts also point out that challenges remain, particularly around inconsistent parking, rider behavior, and law enforcement.

Public reaction in both Vientiane and Luang Prabang has consistently called for clearer regulations, stronger enforcement, and greater responsibility from service providers, especially as e-bike rentals become more common in tourist areas and urban centres.