Felicitysolar Strengthens Brand Presence at SNEC 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Felicitysolar presented its energy storage product portfolio, technical progress, third-party recognition, and global cooperation achievements at SNEC 2026, held in Shanghai from June 3 to June 5.

During the exhibition, Felicitysolar showcased solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial energy applications, including the 50kW C&I ESS, 125kW/257kWh system, 125kW/261kWh liquid-cooled all-in-one system, and FLB Series low-voltage residential battery pack. These products reflected the company’s continued focus on system reliability, flexible deployment, and practical energy storage needs across different scenarios.

Felicitysolar also held Chinese and English product presentations on June 3 and June 4, covering commercial and industrial energy storage systems, low-voltage residential battery packs, intelligent management platforms, and the company’s newly developed AI management platform. Through application-oriented explanations, the presentations helped customers better understand the role of Felicitysolar’s products in residential, commercial, and industrial energy management.

Third-party activities during the exhibition added further depth to Felicitysolar’s brand presentation. Intertek issued ETL certificates for Felicitysolar’s energy storage system and photovoltaic inverter products and granted the company Intertek “Satellite Program” laboratory qualification, supporting product access to the North American market and recognizing Felicitysolar’s in-house testing capability. DEKRA presented certificates related to Felicitysolar’s hybrid inverter and energy storage battery system products for European and international standards. SGS granted an Australian grid-connection certificate for Felicitysolar’s IVGM25KHP3G3 Series high-voltage hybrid inverter. EUPD Research recognition was also presented during the exhibition.



Intertek presents ETL certification and Satellite Program qualification to Felicitysolar

In addition, Felicitysolar received three Global Smart Energy Award honors: ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR, FRONTIER TECHNOLOGY, and INNOVATIVE SOLUTION. These awards recognized Felicitysolar’s overall development, the FLB Series low-voltage LiFePO4 battery pack, and the 50kW high-voltage hybrid energy storage system, respectively. Together with the third-party activities, the awards highlighted Felicitysolar’s continued progress in product development, quality systems, market readiness, and solution capabilities.



Felicitysolar receives three Global Smart Energy Award honors at SNEC 2026

The company also held partner signing ceremonies for Argentina and Chile, strengthening communication and cooperation with partners in Latin America. As energy storage demand grows across regional markets, localized cooperation remains an important part of Felicitysolar’s global development.

To extend the exhibition experience beyond the venue, Felicitysolar launched an online VR booth tour, allowing customers to explore the booth layout, featured products, and related materials after the event:

https://www.felicitysolar.com/snec-pv-power-expo-shanghai-vr-tour/

Through product showcases, technical presentations, third-party activities, award recognition, localized partnerships, and digital exhibition tools, Felicitysolar used SNEC 2026 to present its brand capabilities in solar energy storage. The company will continue to focus on practical energy needs across residential, commercial, and industrial applications while strengthening its products, services, and global cooperation capabilities.

About Felicitysolar

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Felicitysolar provides solar energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Its product portfolio covers solar inverters, lithium battery packs, integrated solar street lights, commercial and industrial energy storage systems, and related smart energy solutions.

CONTACT:

Felicitysolar Marketing Department

pr@felicitysolar.com

+86-18620102298