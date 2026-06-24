STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2026 on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q2 2026 Earnings Call:

Date: July 17, 2026 Time: 14:00 – 15:00 CET Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or click here.

To attend by phone, register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number by clicking this link.

Audio replay will be available after the conference until July 17, 2027:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com

Phone: +46 709578171

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https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2–2026-earnings-call,c4358561

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