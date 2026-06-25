ATLATL and Samsung Bioepis Launch ‘Samsung Bioepis Innovation Prize C-Lab Outside’ to Accelerate Early-Stage Biotech Innovation Across Asia-Pacific

Applications Open June 25 for Early-Stage Biotech Companies Developing Next-Generation Therapeutics and Platform Technologies

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ATLATL Innovation Center (“ATLATL”), a global innovation platform for life science research and development, and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of the Samsung Bioepis Innovation Prize C-Lab Outside (Innovation Prize), an open innovation initiative designed to identify and support promising early-stage biotech companies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Applications for the Innovation Prize will open on June 25, 2026.

The program seeks innovative startups and emerging biotech companies working in the following therapeutic areas:

Oncology

Immunology & Inflammation (I&I)

Metabolic Disease

Areas of particular interest include:

Novel/New Mechanisms of Action (MoA)-based Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC)/ X-Drug Conjugates (XDC) (i.e., Payload, Linker, Conjugation)

Antibody Engineering Technology

New Modality (Biologics)

Peptide (Design Engineering, Long-acting Peptide)

Novel Target Discovery Platform

Selected companies will gain access to ATLATL’s world-class laboratory infrastructure, entrepreneurial resources, and industry mentorship. In addition, awardees will have the opportunity to engage with Samsung Bioepis through its open innovation platform, enabling scientific collaboration, technology assessment, and potential future partnership opportunities. Together, these resources are designed to accelerate innovation and support the translation of promising technologies toward commercialization.

“Innovation thrives when visionary science is matched with the right support and opportunities,” said Min Jeong Seo, Vice President and Leader of Open Innovation Team at Samsung Bioepis. “Through the Innovation Prize, we are seeking to empower promising biotech entrepreneurs and researchers who are advancing novel approaches to address unmet medical needs. By fostering collaboration across the Asia-Pacific region, we hope to help accelerate scientific innovation and contribute to a strong ecosystem for the development of future medicines.”

“Great science alone does not create successful biotech companies,” said Dr. PC Zhu, Founder and CEO of ATLATL. “Innovators need access to world-class infrastructure, R&D ecosystem, experienced mentors, strategic partners, and capital to move forward. By bringing together Samsung Bioepis’ global development expertise and ATLATL’s innovation ecosystem, we hope to provide early-stage biotech entrepreneurs with the resources and support needed to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful impact to patients.”

The Samsung Bioepis Innovation Prize C-Lab Outside reflects both organizations’ commitment to advancing open innovation and supporting the next generation of biotechnology entrepreneurs. By bringing together scientific talent, development expertise, and critical infrastructure, the program aims to accelerate the translation of breakthrough research into transformative therapies for patients worldwide. The Innovation Prize is also part of Samsung Bioepis C-Lab Outside, Samsung Bioepis’ open innovation program designed to discover, nurture, and collaborate with competent and prospective biotech ventures and startups in and outside of Korea.

About ATLATL

As a global innovation platform for life science research and development, ATLATL has established research centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other strategic locations.

ATLATL provides clients with comprehensive research and development services covering various stages, including in vitro drug screening, in vivo disease model establishment, and efficacy evaluation. ATLATL also supports key applications such as large molecule, small molecule, nucleic acid drugs, gene and cell therapy, drug delivery, as well as cutting-edge fields like multi-omics, gene editing, organoids, and organ-on-a-chip. Additionally, ATLATL provides an outstanding experimental environment and professional operational management for scientific researchers.

Through in-depth cooperation with leading global enterprises and research institutions, ATLATL continuously integrates research and development resources and promotes the sharing of new technologies. With advanced systematic research and development models, ATLATL accelerates the engineering process of life sciences, enabling scientific research results to be rapidly and efficiently translated into clinical practice, and contributing to life science innovation and public health on a global level.