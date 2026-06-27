Funded 100% Within One Hour: The Innovation Behind DESLOC V150 Plus

A category-defining upgrade for the front door — much like how Tesla redefined automotive energy, the V150 Plus introduces a new era of low-maintenance, eco-conscious home access with solar power, 3D face recognition, and AI-powered curved fingerprint sensor technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DESLOC, a global smart lock brand backed by DESMAN’s 17 years of engineering experience and trusted by nearly 10 million families worldwide, today announced that the DESLOC V150 Plus, the world’s first low-light self-charging solar smart lock, is now live on Kickstarter.

Within the first one hour of launch, the campaign attracted strong early momentum and reached 100% funding from early adopters eager to support the next generation of low-maintenance smart home security, and within 48 hours, this campaign has already attracted interest from more than 300 people and raised over $200,000, exceeding its crowdfunding goal by 2,339%.

The V150 Plus brings a Tesla-like upgrade to the front door, delivering a generational leap for the smart lock category by rethinking one of its most fundamental challenges: power. While smart locks have transformed the way people access their homes, most still depend on batteries that need to be replaced, recharged, or constantly monitored.

Powered by an integrated perovskite solar panel, the V150 Plus converts light into energy to help recharge its removable 10,000 mAh battery, even in low-light and shaded entryway conditions. Combined with DESLOC’s intelligent energy management system, the lock is designed to reduce battery maintenance while supporting a lower-waste, more environmentally friendly smart home experience.

“The next major smart home upgrade may not be another app feature — it may be a new power source,” said Mark Dong, CEO at DESLOC Smart Lock. “With V150 Plus, we are bringing a Tesla-like moment to the front door: a shift toward smarter, lower-maintenance, and more sustainable home access powered by light.”

From Battery Anxiety to Solar Self-Charging

For many homeowners, the biggest concern with smart locks is not how to unlock the door — it is whether the lock has enough power when they need it most. The V150 Plus shifts the conversation from “How do I unlock my door?” to “Why does my lock still need charging?”

By integrating solar replenishment directly into the lock, DESLOC aims to give homeowners a more dependable and lower-maintenance way to secure their homes. The self-charging design can also help reduce the need for frequent battery replacement and manual charging, supporting a more environmentally friendly smart home experience and helping lower battery waste over time.

For homeowners, locksmiths, installers, and smart home professionals, the V150 Plus offers a more future-ready solution that combines renewable power, biometric access, and app-based control in a single connected lock.

The V150 Plus has already received recognition across leading technology, smart home, CES, and design award programs, including CES-related honors and the MUSE Design Award Gold Award, underscoring its position as one of the most innovative smart lock launches of the year.

Beyond Keys: Faster, Smarter Home Access

Beyond its solar-powered design, the V150 Plus combines multiple advanced access technologies in one connected lock.

The V150 Plus features 3D face recognition with liveness detection, enabling hands-free access while helping prevent spoofing attempts. It also includes DESLOC’s curved-touch fingerprint sensor with AI fingerprint recognition algorithm, which recognizes in as fast as 0.15 seconds and adapts over time for improved recognition, even with weak or damaged fingerprints.

With built-in Wi-Fi, homeowners can monitor battery status, check lock activity, manage access, and control the lock remotely through the DESLOC App, without requiring an additional hub. The V150 Plus also supports voice assistant integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Bringing Self-Charging Smart Access to Early Adopters

The DESLOC V150 Plus Kickstarter campaign launched on June 25, 2026. During the first week, backers can secure V150 Plus for $199 (MSRP $399.99) and receive a free DESLOC C110 smart lock, limited to the first 500 backers who complete their payment.

More than another smart lock with additional access options, the V150 Plus represents a new energy logic for the front door — one where home access becomes smarter, easier to maintain, more environmentally responsible, and powered by self-charging solar technology.

Back the DESLOC V150 Plus on Kickstarter and unlock limited-time campaign offers:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/desloc/worlds-first-self-charging-solar-smart-lock?ref=dvx2mi

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a global smart lock brand focused on making trusted home security simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Backed by parent company DESMAN, one of Asia’s leading smart lock manufacturers with 17 years of industry experience and nearly 10 million family users worldwide, DESLOC combines proven biometric technologies, advanced security algorithms, and rigorous product testing to deliver reliable smart access solutions for modern homes.

With more than 300 industry patents, DESLOC develops smart locks designed for everyday families, homeowners, and smart home users who want strong security, keyless convenience, and long-lasting performance in an easy-to-use package.

For more information, visit desloc.com.

Media Contact:

press@desloc.com