Yeahka’s Chuangxinzhong Tops ByteDance’s Jichuang 2.0 Agency Rankings, Signaling Acceleration of AI Content Production

HONG KONG, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Chuangxinzhong, a precision marketing subsidiary of Yeahka (9923.HK), has become the top-ranked partner by model consumption among all agency-tier partners of ByteDance’s Jichuang 2.0 model.

According to Chuangxinzhong personnel, the company has deployed AI agents to automate manual processes since May, driving a 116% year-on-year increase in model usage. Meanwhile, its AI content production capacity rose by 33%, enabling the company to generate 30 to 40 video ad creative sets per day.

The figures mark a significant step forward for Chuangxinzhong in the commercialization of AIGC and the large-scale production of short-video ad creatives.

As short-video platforms such as Douyin continue to surge, traditional advertising models are facing mounting pressure. With consumer attention increasingly scarce, advertisers are widely grappling with rising costs and declining ROI. This is particularly true in fast-moving categories like beauty and apparel, where a single round of product testing often requires a dozen or more short-video assets, and the cycle from creative concept to launch can be lengthy.

For advertisers across the industry, ad placement has entered an era of “creative-driven growth”, especially in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, and local services, where a single creative concept is no longer enough to sustain growth — companies now need large volumes of high-quality content to test and optimize quickly.

Through its collaboration with the Jichuang 2.0 model, Chuangxinzhong’s monthly AI-generated ad spend rose from RMB 5 million to RMB 10 million, underscoring the high-frequency use of its AI content generation capabilities. Meanwhile, its daily output of 30 to 40 asset sets has directly translated into greater agility for advertisers responding to market shifts.

This is not the first breakthrough Chuangxinzhong has achieved in AI-driven marketing. The company previously ranked first in AIGC spend within the financial lead-generation sector during a digital human ad incentive competition hosted by ByteDance, where it also set an industry record: an 80% reduction in per-asset cost alongside a 391% week-on-week increase in consumption.

A representative from Chuangxinzhong said the company will continue investing in AI marketing infrastructure going forward, aiming to deepen the integration of LLM capabilities with advertising, user operations, and business growth. The goal is to offer enterprise clients an integrated solution spanning creative production, intelligent ad placement, and performance optimization.

As a key part of Yeahka’s broader AI strategy, Chuangxinzhong has spent recent years driving the adoption of AI technologies in marketing. Building on the group’s accumulated expertise in large models, algorithms, and content generation, the company has developed a product suite spanning digital humans, AIGC content production, and smart marketing.

From digital humans to AIGC content factories to intelligent marketing agents, AI is steadily reshaping how the marketing industry produces content. Chuangxinzhong’s top performance in ByteDance’s Jichuang 2.0 agency rankings reflects the strong, scalable capabilities and industry-leading position the company has built in commercial AI applications.