Laos Extends Condolences After Deadly Venezuela Earthquake

Laos has extended its condolences to Venezuela after a powerful earthquake left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands more injured, in one of the country’s worst natural disasters in recent history.

President Thongloun Sisoulith and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane sent separate messages of sympathy on 26 June, expressing support for the Venezuelan people as the country struggles with the aftermath of the disaster.

The twin earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on 24 June, just 39 seconds apart, flattening homes, damaging hospitals and public buildings, and cutting electricity and communications across parts of the country. The hardest-hit areas were the coastal state of La Guaira and the capital, Caracas, where rescue workers are still searching collapsed buildings for survivors.

More than 12,700 people have been displaced, while emergency shelters have been set up for families forced from their homes. International search-and-rescue teams have joined local crews as recovery efforts continue.

In their messages, the Lao leaders expressed sympathy to the victims and their families and voiced confidence that Venezuela would recover with the efforts of its government, people, and support from the international community.

The condolences come as countries around the world continue to offer assistance following the disaster, which has become one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike Venezuela in over a century.