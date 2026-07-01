Bredehorst Clinic Medical Management, Germany’s Leading Healthcare Procurement Specialist, partners with Sigla

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Düsseldorf – Sigla, a European private equity firm, is pleased to announce its investment in Bredehorst Clinic Medical Management GmbH (“BCMM” or “the Company”), Germany’s leading provider of tech-enabled procurement optimisation services for hospitals and care facilities.

BCMM improves the purchasing of German healthcare providers, particularly hospitals, by utilising its proprietary database of over five million invoice-level data points, built over nearly two decades, to deliver granular data insights and savings. This helps hospitals, which face increasing pressures from inflation and growing supply chain complexity, generate significant savings and enhance procurement processes.

BCMM and Sigla will work closely together to accelerate expansion and to digitalise BCMM’s operations to the benefit of German healthcare providers and other channel partners (e.g. GPOs). The investment comes from Sigla Fund I, which focuses on partnering with and building companies in distinct sub-sectors in healthcare and business services.

Why Sigla

Sigla brings more than 30 years of combined healthcare investing experience in DACH and Northern Europe. Sigla Partners have operated in the German hospital procurement value chain on multiple occasions over the past decade and have a longstanding relationship with BCMM’s management. Sigla’s know-how in hospital procurement and their ties into the ecosystem differentiate Sigla as an operationally-engaged partner to BCMM.

Karl Geisel, Managing Partner, Sigla, said: “BCMM has spent years earning the trust of some of Germany’s most prominent hospital groups by delivering measurable savings for them, while improving procurement quality. German hospitals are under financial pressure, making BCMM’s services more critical than ever. Demand for BCMM’s services is high. Our ambition with Kim and Philipp will be to increase BCMM’s own capacity to serve this demand, expanding on the great platform Philipp and Kim have built to date”

Phil Lesjak, Managing Partner, Sigla, added: “BCMM is exactly the kind of business we look to partner with: a clear market leader in a niche with a proven model, a proprietary data asset, deep category expertise, and an unmatched delivery track record. With the right investment in people, technology, and selective adjacencies, we see a strong basis for acceleration in BCMM’s core business and for service scope expansion.

Kim Königer, Managing Partner and Co-founder, BCMM, said: “The demands on hospitals and social care providers are growing enormously. What our clients need from a partner like BCMM is no longer simply cost reduction, it is a broader, deeper engagement which addresses procurement quality, supply security, and increasingly the data and digital infrastructure that sits behind every purchasing decision. Joining forces with Sigla allows us to widen that offering meaningfully. We have great respect for Sigla’s track record in our sector. Together we will be able to bring our clients a more comprehensive set of solutions than we could on our own.”

Philipp Wenning, Managing Partner and Co-founder, BCMM, added: “Over the past years we have built BCMM into the leader in our niche by combining deep category expertise with a model that consistently delivers measurable value for our clients. The next chapter is about scaling what works: investing in our people, accelerating digitisation, and strengthening the data and technology backbone that makes our service distinctive. Sigla brings exactly the right experience for this phase, including direct experience, specifically in digitising hospital procurement in Germany. Kim and I are delighted to continue this journey alongside a partner who understands the sector and shares our long-term ambition for the business”

About BCMM

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Dusseldorf, BCMM is a provider of healthcare procurement optimisation services. It is the only provider in Germany covering all non-personnel cost categories. The firm has approximately 60 specialists, has completed over 180 engagements, and works with many of Germany’s most prominent hospital groups and care associations.

Further information: www.bredehorst-cmm.de

About Sigla

Sigla is a sector-focused private equity firm investing across Europe in certain sub-segments in healthcare and business services. The firm’s partners have spent decades investing and operating as founders and executives in these sectors, combining deep networks with a hands-on approach to digitisation, operational improvement and strategic M&A. Sigla maintains a concentrated portfolio to ensure each company receives focused attention. The firm was founded by its managing partners Phil Lesjak and Karl Geisel, and is backed by Nordstjernan AB, a Swedish investment house with over 130 years of investing heritage, which is family-controlled and foundation-owned.

Further information: www.sigla-capital.com

Media Contacts

Sigla

E: info@sigla-capital.com

BCMM

E: info@bredehorst-cmm.com