LBB Specialties Named Authorized Distributor for Borregaard BioVanillin Solutions in the United States and Canada

Partnership expands access to Borregaard’s wood-based BioVanillin offering, helping manufacturers balance flavor performance, supply realities, and sustainability goals.

NORWALK, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients providing technical solutions with a customer-first approach, today announced that, effective immediately, it has been appointed an authorized distributor in the United States and Canada for Borregaard’s BioVanillin line of products. The relationship expands access to Borregaard’s wood-based vanillin offering and strengthens support for manufacturers seeking a scalable vanilla flavor solution that pairs performance with a differentiated sustainability profile.

At the center of the announcement is Borregaard’s BioVanillin platform, led by EuroVanillin SUPREME, a plant-based vanillin made from Norway spruce sourced from sustainably managed forests. Borregaard has produced plant-based vanillin since 1962. EuroVanillin SUPREME (vanillin ex-Norway Spruce) is based on 100% renewable carbon, provides a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared with guaiacol vanillin synthesized from crude oil, and is the only PEFC-certified vanillin on the market. Borregaard is the only vanillin supplier producing vanillin from wood.

The market fit is compelling. Borregaard notes that vanilla flavor demand remains above available production of vanilla beans, while customer skepticism toward synthetic additives and stronger interest in plant-based and lower-carbon footprint ingredients continue to influence formulation decisions. Through LBBS’s reach across the Food & Nutrition and Flavor & Fragrance markets in North America, combined with its focus on strategic marketing, trend insights, and customer-first service, the partnership is designed to help more manufacturers evaluate and adopt EuroVanillin solutions across applications such as bakery, beverages, confectionery, and dairy.

“Borregaard’s BioVanillin offering gives the market something increasingly valuable: a dependable vanilla solution with strong flavor performance and a sustainability story that is real, measurable, and relevant to brands and manufacturers,” said Toby Schmelz, Vice President, Food & Beverage, LBB Specialties. “As an authorized distribution partner, LBBS can combine channel access, strategic marketing, and a driven, customer-focused commercial team to help accelerate adoption across the U.S. and Canada.”

“We are pleased to work with LBB Specialties to expand access to Borregaard’s BioVanillin solutions in the United States and Canada,” said Amie Byholt, Business Director – The Americas, Borregaard BioVanillin. “LBBS understands how to connect sustainability, technical value, and commercial execution in a way that helps customers evaluate where wood-based vanillin can create meaningful impact in their formulations and product portfolios.”

For more information about Borregaard’s BioVanillin platform, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties (LBBS) is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. LBBS provides technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry and market business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Borregaard

Borregaard is a global leader in sustainable, wood-based ingredients and the world’s only commercial producer of vanillin derived from lignin, a natural component of wood. By transforming renewable forest resources into high-value specialty ingredients, Borregaard provides innovative solutions that help food and beverage manufacturers meet growing consumer demand for sustainability, transparency, and responsible sourcing.

Media Contact:

Ahmed Hanafy

media@lbbspecialties.com