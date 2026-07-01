Saturday, 4 July 2026

JW Marriott Jakarta | Business Centre

Press Conference: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM



Pearson – Ready for What’s Next: From Learning to Earning in the Age of AI

Dear Editor (News/Business/Technology Desk – English language and Bahasa):

We are pleased to invite you to cover “Ready for What’s Next: From Learning to Earning in the Age of AI,” a closed leadership forum convened by Pearson and Amazon Web Services on Saturday, 4 July 2026, at JW Marriott Jakarta.

This forum will bring together some of Indonesia’s most senior higher education leaders to examine the growing gap between graduate outcomes and employer expectations, and to discuss practical strategies for improving workforce readiness in the age of AI. The event will also mark the launch of the Pearson × AWS AI Readiness Report 2026, a first-of-its-kind large-scale study based on 2,711 respondents across six countries. The report maps structural friction points that prevent graduates from meeting employer needs.

The timing is urgent: The report found that 53% of employers globally say their primary challenge is finding graduates with the right skills, while 78% of higher education leaders believe they are meeting employer expectations — yet only 14% of graduates report high proficiency in applying AI to a professional workflow.

A dedicated press conference will take place from 10:20 AM to 11:00 AM at the JW Marriott Business Centre, where spokespersons will share key insights and respond to media questions about the report. Tea and snacks will be served prior to the press conference.

Please download and refer to this Media Kit, which includes: the event agenda, interview opportunities and a draft press release.

We would be grateful for your coverage of this important conversation.

Please confirm your attendance by replying to patricia@mullesandocampo.com by 3 July 2026.

Warm regards,

Patricia Mulles

Director, M & O

PR Partner, Pearson Asia

WhatsApp: +6582332360

/PRNewswire — July 1, 2026/