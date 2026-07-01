PHUKET, Thailand, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa has unveiled a new all-inclusive package in Phuket, combining newly renovated accommodations with unlimited breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages. The package invites travelers to experience more of Phuket through award-winning dining, authentic local culture, wellness, and family-friendly activities—all included in one seamless holiday.



Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa Introduces the Ultimate All-Inclusive Escape to Discover Phuket

Recently recognized at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards and with the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award, the resort combines world-class hospitality with meaningful destination experiences on the pristine shores of Mai Khao Beach.

More Than an All-Inclusive Stay

Unlike traditional all-inclusive resorts, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa encourages guests to explore the destination through local flavors, cultural discoveries, and signature experiences inspired by Phuket.

Guests can enjoy dining across the resort’s restaurants and bars, from authentic Southern Thai cuisine at Takieng and beachfront dining at Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery to locally inspired breakfasts at Loca Vore, handcrafted coffee at Doppio, and cocktails at The Lounge. The experience will soon expand with Yunami, a new coastal izakaya inspired by seaside Japan, opening in late July.

Discover Phuket Beyond the Beach

Guests can discover Phuket through local markets, Thai cooking experiences, cultural landmarks, and charming neighborhoods. Through the resort’s Navigator program and Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, including Market-to-Table experiences, guests can connect more deeply with the destination, local communities, and Phuket’s culinary heritage.

Wellness, Family Time and Relaxation

Whether enjoying Quan Spa, daily wellness activities, cycling around the destination, or creating memories with Kids Yoga, fish feeding, arts and crafts, and the signature Marshmallow BBQ, every stay is designed to bring families, couples, and friends closer together.

Everything Included. Nothing Ordinary.

The Ultimate All-Inclusive Package includes a daily buffet breakfast, unlimited lunch and dinner, and unlimited beverages across the resort’s six restaurants and bars. Guests also enjoy full access to the resort’s facilities, including the beachfront swimming pool, Mai Khao Beach, Discovery Hour, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a variety of daily activities for both adults and children.

*Package inclusions are subject to terms and conditions.

Discover more about Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa at www.renaissancephuket.com

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