Bora Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of MacroGenics’ Rockville Manufacturing Operations

Transaction Valued at $122.5M Establishes 20,000-Liter US Biologics Drug Substance Manufacturing Platform, Covering Development through Commercial Supply



TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2026 – Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (“Bora” or “Bora Group”; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY) today announced the completion of its acquisition of the GMP manufacturing operations of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) including its biologics drug substance facility in Rockville, Maryland and an associated warehousing center in Frederick, Maryland, for total consideration of US $122.5 million through its wholly owned subsidiary Bora Biologics USA, LLC.. Upon closing, Bora signed a long-term CDMO Service Agreement with MacroGenics.

With the close of the transaction, Bora Group’s biologics CDMO franchise, Bora Biologics, now operates 20,000 liters of single-use bioreactor (SUB) drug substance manufacturing capacity across two active US sites: Rockville, Maryland and San Diego, California, and one development facility in Zhubei, Taiwan.

“This acquisition establishes a US biologics manufacturing platform that sponsors can depend on, from development through licensed commercial supply,” said Bobby Sheng, Chairman and CEO of Bora Group. “As regulatory and supply chain dynamics continue to evolve, we expect biotech and pharmaceutical companies to increasingly seek manufacturing partners with US-based, inspection-proven infrastructure. Bora Biologics is designed to meet that need, offering a fully integrated, end-to-end biologics platform spanning drug substance and drug product capabilities.”

With the addition of the Rockville facility, Bora Biologics supports more than 4 active commercial programs, with more than 120 completed GMP batches and supply into multiple global markets including the US, EU, Japan, Canada and the UK with fully integrated QC and analytical capabilities.

Across its US network, Bora Biologics has completed five FDA inspections, including two at Rockville and one PMDA review in 2025, with clean results at both sites. The combined platform has supported more than 33 biologics and 15 biosimilars, establishing a manufacturing base for biotech and pharmaceutical companies with reduced offshore dependency and domestically anchored infrastructure.

Bora Group intends to integrate its US drug substance (DS) capabilities with its existing sterile drug product (DP) capabilities over the next 12 to 18 months, offering a seamless, fully integrated development-through-commercial biologics solution.

Hashtag: #BoraPharmaceuticals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bora

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora” or “the Company”, 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of “Contributing to Better Health All Over the World”. Operating under a “Dual Engine” model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients’ quality of life.

By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success “certain,” Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.

For more, please visit:

https://www.bora-corp.com

https://www.boracdmo.com

Disclaimer:

This document and the accompanying information may contain forward-looking statements. All statements regarding the company’s future business operations, potential events, and prospects (including but not limited to forecasts, targets, estimates, and operational plans) are considered forward-looking statements unless they refer to factual occurrences. Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause significant differences from actual results, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, exchange rate variations, market share, competitive conditions, changes in the legal, financial, and regulatory framework, international economic and financial market conditions, political risks, cost estimates, and other risks and variables beyond the company’s control. These forward-looking statements are based on current predictions and assessments, and the company disclaims any responsibility for future updates.