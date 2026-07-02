Coway Launches Airmega Mighty2, Earns iF and Red Dot Design Awards 2026

The next-generation version of Coway’s best-selling Airmega Mighty combines award-winning design with top performance recognition from Wirecutter

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Coway, the leading wellness tech company, today announced that its new flagship air purifier, the Airmega Mighty2 (AP-1512N), has received both the iF Design Award 2026 and the Red Dot Design Award 2026, recognizing its balance of modern design and functional innovation.

The new Coway Airmega Mighty2 is highly recommended for modern homes for its award-winning design and advanced 3-stage filtration system.

The Airmega Mighty2 is the next-generation version of Coway’s best-selling The Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH, one of the most widely recommended air purifiers in its category. Building on over a decade of proven performance, the Mighty2 introduces enhanced filtration, smarter controls, and a refined design for today’s home. Introduced in March 2026, the Airmega Mighty2 has quickly earned recognition from both leading design programs and product reviewers, including top honors from the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and a “Top Pick” designation from Wirecutter.

Product highlights include:

Large-room coverage: Cleans spaces up to 1,800 square feet in one hour

Cleans spaces up to 1,800 square feet in one hour Advanced filtration: 3-stage system with a 45% larger carbon filter and 20% larger HEPA filter

3-stage system with a 45% larger carbon filter and 20% larger HEPA filter Air quality monitoring: MegaScan™ Laser Sensor detects particles across PM1, PM2.5, and PM10, providing real-time air quality readings

MegaScan™ Laser Sensor detects particles across PM1, PM2.5, and PM10, providing real-time air quality readings Recognized performance: Named the “Top Pick” in Wirecutter’s Best Air Purifiers of 2026

The Mighty2’s award-winning design maintains the original model’s compact form while improving usability. A redesigned side-access pre-filter allows users to remove and clean the washable filter without moving the unit, addressing a common pain point in home maintenance.

In addition to its design recognition, the Mighty2 builds on the performance reputation of the original model, with improvements in energy efficiency, noise levels, and ease of use.

Additional features include:

Filter Replacement Indicator: Displays remaining filter life and alerts users when cleaning or replacement is needed

Displays remaining filter life and alerts users when cleaning or replacement is needed Multiple performance modes: Smart, Turbo, Sleep, and Eco settings to balance air quality, noise, and energy use

Smart, Turbo, Sleep, and Eco settings to balance air quality, noise, and energy use Light sensor integration: Automatically switches to Sleep mode in dark environments for quieter nighttime operation

The Airmega Mighty2 is available now in White and Beige at Cowaymega.com and Amazon. To learn more about Coway’s award-winning purification technology, visit Cowaymega.com.

About Coway

Coway (S. Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers and Bidetmega for bathrooms. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 5,628 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology. The Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH and the Airmega 200M have been part of Wirecutter’s Top Picks for 10 years and have won multiple awards from respected outlets, like Parents, GQ, Apartment Therapy, and more.

The Coway R&D Center is Asia’s largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 300 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway’s U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.