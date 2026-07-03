GROWNSY’s Baby Food Maker Named “Baby Food Maker Product of the Year” in the 2026 Baby Innovation Awards

Recognition honors GROWNSY’s all-in-one baby food maker for helping parents simplify fresh meal preparation at home

NEW YORK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GROWNSY, a baby care brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, today announced that its Baby Food Maker has been named “Baby Food Maker Product of the Year” in the 2026 Baby Innovation Awards.

The annual Baby Innovation Awards recognize products, companies, and solutions that are helping shape the future of baby and parenting care through thoughtful design, meaningful functionality, and real-world impact for families.

For many parents, the transition to solid foods can feel exciting but overwhelming. Questions around ingredients, textures, cook times, nutrition, and daily preparation can make homemade baby food feel complicated before families even begin. The GROWNSY Baby Food Maker was designed to reduce that guesswork with a clearer, step-by-step approach to steaming, blending, and adjusting textures as babies grow.

GROWNSY Baby Food Maker

Unlike baby food makers that combine the entire process into one less visible workflow, the GROWNSY Baby Food Maker features a dedicated steaming basket and separated steaming-and-blending operation. This design helps ingredients cook more evenly, allows parents to better control each step, and makes the process easier to understand, especially for first-time parents.

The product also includes preset steaming programs for common ingredients and adjustable blending modes to support different texture needs as babies grow: from smooth purees to thicker meals. Together, these features reflect GROWNSY’s focus on making daily feeding routines simpler, clearer, and easier to manage.

“The GROWNSY Baby Food Maker takes the guesswork out of homemade baby food. Between busy schedules and uncertainty around cook times, textures, and nutrition, many parents give up before they even start,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “By combining steaming and blending into one compact appliance with preset programs and flexible blending modes that grow with your baby, GROWNSY makes healthy home cooking genuinely manageable. We’re proud to award them with ‘Baby Food Maker Product of the Year.'”

The recognition reflects GROWNSY’s continued focus on creating practical baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family routines. From bottle care to first-food preparation, GROWNSY designs feeding tools that help parents follow clearer steps, reduce everyday guesswork, and feel more confident as their baby grows into each new feeding stage.

For more information about GROWNSY and the Baby Food Maker, visit www.GROWNSY.com

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com