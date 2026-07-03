Prime Day Australia 2026: BLUETTI Shares Best Portable Power Station and Home Backup Deals

SYDNEY, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy, today launches its Prime Day Australia 2026 Deals on BLUETTI Store, active from July 1 through July 16. This announcement features discounts on portable power stations, solar generators and home battery backup systems designed for winter chills, cozy indoor living, and snow sports or winter getaways during the school holiday season.



BLUETTI Prime Power Sale is Live now, Up to 40% OFF

Flexible Home Backup & RV And Caravan Travel: Elite 300

Recognized as the “Best Overall” by WIRED on its curated Best Portable Power Station List, Elite 300 delivers a 2,400W continuous output (4,800W surge) through 8 versatile ports. Tailored for travel trailers, the high-current 12V/30A DC output directly powers heavy loads like diesel heaters, eliminating energy conversion losses. For camping, boondocking, and more off-grid road trips, the Elite 300 solar generator pairs with a 500W solar panel and the 1,200W Charger 2 solar/alternator charger for fast, renewable recharging on the go.

Pricing: The Elite 300 with a 500W solar panel are available for A$3,449 via BLUETTI Store.

World’s smartest off-grid portable power solution: Expandable Home Backup: Apex 300

From larger households to more scenarios, the Apex 300 home battery backup delivers steady, long-lasting energy for RVs, Caravans, remote cabins, outdoor studios and essential devices like fridges, routers, and lights. Delivering 2,764.8Wh of standalone capacity and 3,840W of output, the system is able to expand up to 58kWh capacity and 11.52kW output for more comprehensive home battery backup.

Pricing: The Apex 300 with B500K is available for A$5,499 via BLUETTI Store.

Everyday Portability: Elite 200 V2, Elite 100 V2

Camping & Emergency Backup :

The Elite 200 V2 portable power station serves as a versatile solution featuring a 17-year LiFePO₄ lifespan and 16dB whisper-quiet operation. It is now available for A$1,899 via BLUETTI Store .

The Elite 200 V2 portable power station serves as a versatile solution featuring a 17-year LiFePO₄ lifespan and 16dB whisper-quiet operation. It is now available for via . Go Light & Power Big:

The Elite 100 V2 is now available for A$949, provides an ultralight option tailored from daily essentials to high-demand appliances.

BLUETTI Prime Picks Now Available

Available through July 16, BLUETTI’s Prime Picks are offering exclusive discounts on its official online store, backed by a 30-day price guarantee. Grab your portable power deals and shop now to secure your winter adventures, power backup and school holidays.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI’s portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.