The VinFast VF 8 and the New Priorities of EV Ownership

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2026 –

Just a few years ago, conversations surrounding EV buying were dominated by battery size, driving range and acceleration. Those things still matter today, but they are no longer the whole story. As EVs move into the mainstream, buyer priorities are shifting toward practical, long-term considerations, including the post-purchase experience, charging convenience, straightforward servicing, and the enduring reliability of the brand. These factors increasingly shape purchasing decisions, and they also provide a useful lens through which to look at the VinFast VF 8, an all-electric mid-size SUV.

Designed by the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, the all-electric D-segment SUV combines clean, modern styling with the practicality expected of a family vehicle. It delivers up to 493 km of NEDC driving range, produces up to 402 horsepower through a dual-motor AWD system, and comes equipped with Level 2 driver assistance technologies, a 15.6-inch infotainment display, and a spacious cabin designed for everyday comfort. In the UAE, buyers also benefit from a 10-year vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty, alongside 24/7 roadside assistance and five years of free maintenance up to 100,000 km.

While the VF 8 already has plenty to offer on paper, the real challenge is making ownership feel effortless once the excitement of the purchase has passed. Recognizing that, VinFast has invested heavily in the ecosystem that supports its vehicles.

Earlier this year, the company signed agreements with 29 international aftersales partners as part of a broader plan to expand its global service network to more than 1,100 workshops across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia during 2026. The company is also rolling out customer support initiatives such as software updates, battery inspections, and technical support throughout the ownership journey.

In the UAE specifically, VinFast works with Al Tayer Motors to provide local aftersales support while continuing to strengthen its regional service network through experienced local partners. In March, the company signed an MoU with PlusX Electric, a DEWA-approved charging provider, to extend support beyond the dealership network. The plan includes portable charging pods, on-demand mobile charging, and emergency roadside charging services. The goal is to reduce downtime and eliminate the awkward scenario of running low on charge far from a plug.

“VinFast is committed to building a long-term and comprehensive EV ecosystem in the UAE, one that gives customers confidence not only in the quality and performance of our electric vehicles, but also in the reliability and accessibility of the supporting infrastructure,” one executive of VinFast Middle East said in a press release.

The Middle East is entering an important stage of its EV journey, with governments investing in cleaner mobility and consumers enjoying more choices than ever before. As the market evolves, delivering a competitive vehicle is only part of the equation, while making ownership straightforward is becoming just as important. The VinFast VF 8 reflects that shift, pairing the features of a modern electric SUV with growing investments in charging, aftersales support, and customer service.

Hashtag: #VinFast #EV

https://me.vinfast.com/en

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