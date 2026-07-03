THIRTY YEARS TO REMEMBER: THE FAIR PLAY MENARINI AWARD SHINES AT THE TEATRO DEL MAGGIO MUSICALE FIORENTINO

FLORENCE, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For thirty years, the Fair Play Menarini International Award has celebrated champions who have shown that the greatest victory is one built on respect and integrity. Last night, on the stage of the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, the Award marked this important milestone with a memorable celebration, honouring some of the biggest names in international sport.



30th Fair Play Menarini International Award

Among the awardees of this special edition were football legends Diego Milito, Emilio Butragueño, and Gianfranco Zola; Armand Duplantis, the athlete who has redefined the limits of pole vaulting; Gregorio Paltrinieri, a true icon of world swimming; Bebe Vio, honoured for her extraordinary commitment to promoting inclusion and determination through Paralympic sport; Achille Polonara, a symbol of strength and resilience; Antonella Palmisano, one of the leading figures in race walking; Simone Anzani, a pillar of Italian volleyball; Chiara Mazzel, whose achievements embody the values of Paralympic sport; Daniele Garozzo, one of Italy’s finest fencers; and Davide Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti, and Andrea Giovannini, whose remarkable achievements have marked a historic chapter in Italian speed skating. The Award also recognised Fabio Caressa, one of the most respected voices in Italian sports journalism.

Joining this year’s winners in celebrating the Award’s 30th anniversary were Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors Antonio Rossi, Giancarlo Antognoni, Ian Thorpe, Sasha Vujačić, Giacomo Perini, and Andrea Zorzi, whose continued support reflects the journey and the values the Award has championed over the past three decades.

The evening was hosted by Rachele Sangiuliano, Omar Schillaci, Michele Cagiano, and Federico Buffa, and was broadcast live on Sky.

“Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fair Play Menarini International Award is an opportunity to look back with pride on everything we have achieved, while also renewing our commitment,” said Luca Lastrucci, Valeria Speroni Cardi, and Filippo Paganelli, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. “Our commitment is to continue sharing the stories of those who demonstrate that talent finds its truest meaning when combined with respect, integrity, and fairness. This is the message we want to keep passing on to future generations.”

To follow the award winners and stay up to date, visit the official website www.fairplaymenarini.com and follow the Award’s official social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



30th Fair Play Menarini International Award



30th Fair Play Menarini International Award



30th Fair Play Menarini International Award



30th Fair Play Menarini International Award