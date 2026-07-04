MALAYSIA’S GLOBAL UNIVERSITY ACHIEVEMENT SHOULD NOT BE MISREPRESENTED

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) wishes to address recent public commentary which appears to question the validity of Malaysian universities’ global recognition in sustainability and impact-based rankings.

While public discourse on higher education is welcomed, it must be based on accurate context. The recent achievement of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) among the world’s top 10 universities refers specifically to the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, not the QS World University Rankings.

In this ranking, USM was placed 5th globally, while UKM was ranked joint 7th globally, placing Malaysia among countries with two universities in the world’s top 10. THE Sustainability Impact Ratings assess universities’ contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including sustainability, research, teaching, institutional responsibility and community impact.

Commenting on the matter, EMGS Chief Executive Officer, Novie Tajuddin, said:

“Malaysia’s achievement in the THE Sustainability Impact Ratings should not be dismissed or misrepresented simply because it is different from other global rankings. Each ranking has its own methodology and purpose. This recognition reflects how our universities are contributing to society, sustainability and global development, which are central to the true role of higher education.”

He added that Malaysia’s placement among the global top 10 is a national achievement that deserves fair recognition.

“To be listed alongside leading universities from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and other advanced higher education systems is not a small achievement. It reflects years of work by our universities in research, community engagement, sustainability and institutional responsibility. Questioning this recognition without proper context does a disservice to the efforts of our academic institutions,” he said.

EMGS also wishes to emphasise that international students, academic partners, governments and scholarship bodies refer to various credible global rankings, including THE, when evaluating universities. These rankings serve different purposes and collectively provide a broader view of institutional quality, reputation, impact and relevance.

Malaysia’s strong performance in THE Sustainability Impact Ratings reinforces the country’s position as a trusted and progressive international education destination. EMGS remains committed to promoting the Study in Malaysia brand globally and to presenting Malaysia’s higher education achievements accurately, confidently and responsibly.

EDUCATION MALAYSIA GLOBAL SERVICES (EMGS)

4 JULY 2026

About Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS)

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) is a Company Limited by Guarantee (“CLBG”) under the purview of the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia. EMGS is the wing responsible for promoting Malaysia as the talent and knowledge hub and the preferred education destination among international students around the world. It is also the principal body that manages the movement of international students in Malaysia, including facilitating visa processing.

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Prepared by: EDUCATION MALAYSIA GLOBAL SERVICES (EMGS)