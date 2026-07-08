Thailand Approves $1.99 Billion in New Investment, Led by AI and Advanced Electronics

Thailand Board of Investment Meeting

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 July 2026 – Thailand has approved nine major investment projects worth a combined USD 1.99 billion (66.3 billion baht) in high-value sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), advanced electronics, aviation, clean energy, and food as global manufacturers reposition their supply chains across Southeast Asia.

The approvals, cleared during a meeting of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) chaired by Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, highlight the country’s appeal to multinational corporations seeking reliable production hubs.

“These investments by leading multinationals signal strong global confidence in our industrial capacity,” said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI. “By locating key parts of the AI and advanced electronics value chain here, we are connecting our economy directly to the core of next-generation global technology.”

To sustain this influx of high-tech investment, the BOI has restructured and expanded the mandate of its specialized energy panel into the “Subcommittee on Energy Management for Data Center Investment and Project Screening.” Chaired by the Minister of Energy, this body will serve as a one-stop regulatory filter to evaluate data center proposals on resource consumption, environmental impact, and clean energy sourcing before investors can apply for tax incentives, thereby providing policy transparency for international operators.

The largest share of the approvals covers Thailand’s advanced electronics and digital sector, led by companies from East Asia’s technology supply chains. In the AI infrastructure sector, Datasection (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan’s Datasection Inc., will invest USD 235.2 million (7.8 billion baht) to establish high-performance GPU server infrastructure for data hosting in Bangkok and Pathum Thani. This specialized hardware will directly power advanced AI applications and digital businesses in the region.

Doosan Electro-Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a unit of South Korean conglomerate Doosan Corp. and a global leader in non-flow prepregs, will also invest USD 180.2 million (6 billion baht) in Samut Prakan to manufacture copper-clad laminate (CCL) and prepreg, which serve as critical inputs for printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Similarly, Taiwan Union Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is set to invest USD 189.2 million (6.3 billion baht) in Chonburi to manufacture CCL and prepreg designed specifically for high-demand AI servers and data centers. Fulltech Fiber Glass (Thailand) Co., Ltd. will invest USD 99.4 million (3.3 billion baht) to produce specialized glass fiber fabric, a raw material for PCB manufacturing, in Chachoengsao.

Beyond technology, multinational brands and critical infrastructure providers committed major investments to serve regional demand. In the consumer goods sector, Switzerland’s Nestlé (Thai) Co., Ltd. is committing USD 688.7 million (22.9 billion baht) to expand its Samut Prakan production facilities for instant, mixed, and ready-to-drink coffee, targeting both domestic and regional Southeast Asian markets.

National carrier Thai Airways International PCL secured approvals for two expansion projects totaling USD 430.2 million (14.3 billion baht) to lease eight passenger aircraft for its international flight networks.

For the infrastructure sector, Lomrak Green Energy Co., Ltd. will invest USD 168.7 million (5.6 billion baht) across two wind power projects in Lopburi province. The facilities will deliver a combined capacity of 120 megawatts to Thailand’s electrical grid, supporting the clean energy needs of high-demand industrial users.

To accommodate hyper-scale projects, the government has fast-tracked a seven-point energy action plan. This includes establishing a dedicated utility tariff rate for data centers, aligning data centers’ green energy targets with the Power Development Plan, facilitating clean power trading via Direct PPAs, introducing electricity usage guarantee rules, exploring direct high-voltage transmission for major operators, accelerating grid investment, and mapping water and power availability to guide site selections.

“We are building the infrastructure needed for the next wave of future-industry investment,” said Mr. Narit. “The government is aligning resource management with its green transition goals to ensure long-term operational security and give global investors confidence.”

Note: Currency conversions are based on the Bank of Thailand’s average selling rate of approximately 1 USD = 33.30 THB.

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https://www.boi.go.th/en/index/

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Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Established in 1966, the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) has continuously played an essential role for over 60 years in promoting value-adding investment for the country, from both foreign and Thai investors, to enhance national competitiveness and drive towards a new era of sustainable and balanced growth.

Investment Services Center — PR Section, The Office of the Board of Investment (BOI)

555 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Chatuchak Bangkok 10900 Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111, Fax: +66 (0) 2553 8222