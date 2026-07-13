PolyU signs tripartite MoU with Dassault Systèmes and PAIEvo in Paris to advance cross-continental collaboration in research innovation

Prof. Christopher Chao, Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU (3rd from left); Mr Nicolas Jeannée, Vice President 3DEXPERIENCE Edu of Dassault Systèmes (centre); Dr Kevin Tsai, Vice President of XtalPi and CEO of PAIEvo (3rd from right); Prof. Zijian Zheng, Vice President (Knowledge Transfer) of PolyU (2nd from left); Ms Joanne Li, 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Sales Director of China, Dassault Systèmes (2nd from right); Ms Ruyu Wang, Senior Director of External Affairs and Communications of XtalPi (1st from right); and Ms Amylia Chan, Interim Director of Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, PolyU (1st from left) posed for a group photo at the MoU signing ceremony.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 July 2026 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has signed a tripartite strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Paris with globally renowned Dassault Systèmes and PAIEvo (HK) Limited (PAIEvo), a fully owned subsidiary of XtalPi Holdings Limited (XtalPi) listed in Hong Kong, to jointly promote collaboration in research innovation and talent development. This partnership marks an important milestone in PolyU’s development and underscores the University’s active role in fostering cross-continental collaboration to advance innovation and technology in Hong Kong, the Nation and the world. It also highlights the University’s international strategy to develop overseas innovation and entrepreneurship hubs, with Paris as its first foothold in Europe.

The signing ceremony was held earlier at Dassault Systèmes’ Paris-area headquarters. Witnessed by Prof. Christopher CHAO, Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU; Mr Nicolas JEANNEE, Vice President 3DEXPERIENCE Edu of Dassault Systèmes; and Dr Kevin TSAI, Vice President of XtalPi and CEO of PAIEvo, the MoU was signed by Prof. Zijian ZHENG, Vice President (Knowledge Transfer) of PolyU; Ms Joanne LI, 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Sales Director of China, Dassault Systèmes;and Ms Ruyu WANG, Senior Director of External Affairs and Communications of XtalPi.

Under the collaborative framework, the three parties will jointly pursue a range of initiatives, including advancing the digitalisation of smart laboratories, expanding research and development (R&D) in new materials, developing proprietary computing capabilities and molecular simulation tools, building an ecosystem for new substance discovery, and nurturing relevant professional talent.

Prof. Christopher Chao remarked, “PolyU has been strengthening its research and knowledge transfer strategy in recent years, from establishing a robust network of Mainland Translational Research Institutes (MTRIs), setting up the incubation centres, InnoHubs, across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, to progressively expanding our global footprint by building overseas innovation hubs, with Paris serving as our first stop in Europe. Meanwhile, we proactively align our research with industry demands, with market-oriented innovation at its core. This is the foundation of our close partnership with Dassault Systèmes. By bringing together the distinctive strengths of the three parties, this partnership enables us to fully leverage cross-sector and cross-border synergies among academia, research and industry. It will not only advance our respective development but also bring tangible benefits to society.”

Welcoming the delegations, Mr Nicolas Jeannée described the meeting as “highly meaningful”. He said, “This partnership connects not only Hong Kong and France, but also academia and industry. From the establishment of the Center of Excellence in 2025 to Dassault Systèmes’ official presence in Hong Kong in 2026, our collaboration with PolyU has continued to reach new heights. We look forward to working closely with our partners to generate more innovative outcomes and contribute to global digital transformation.”

Dr Kevin Tsai stated, “This strategic collaboration, formed through our subsidiary PAIEvo with Dassault Systèmes and PolyU, marks another important step for XtalPi’s journey toward the ‘Lab of the Future’. By integrating the strengths of the three parties in intelligent decision-making and Physical AI, virtual twin modelling, and cross-disciplinary academic research, we aim to accelerate the development of a self-learning closed loop encompassing intelligent design, physical experimentation, digital simulation and innovative applications, thereby advancing the R&D paradigm toward autonomous discovery.”

PolyU expands its global footprint by building its first overseas innovation hub.

As a subsidiary of XtalPi, PAIEvo leverages XtalPi’s AI for Science platform, built on quantum physics, AI, and robotic experimentation, to systematically extend its proven R&D capabilities and technology strengths into key scenarios of new materials R&D. Dassault Systèmes, meanwhile, creates virtual worlds through its 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock-Up and Product Lifecycle Management solutions, reshaping the way products are designed, manufactured and supported.

The University’s collaboration with Dassault Systèmes began in 2003. What started as a software licensing relationship has gradually developed into a comprehensive and multi-layered partnership embracing research and talent development. Last year, this partnership reached a new milestone with the establishment of the Dassault Systèmes–PolyU Center of Excellence, the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region. Combining PolyU expertise in AI, robotics and materials innovation with Dassault Systèmes leadership in virtual twin technologies, the Center has laid a solid foundation for the company’s expansion in Hong Kong and has become an important platform for driving innovation in ‘AI + materials’ and ‘AI + virtual twin’.

The PolyU-Dassault Systèmes partnership also demonstrates the University’s proactive role in helping attract internationally renowned enterprises and talent to Hong Kong. Through the support of the HKSAR Government’s Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), and with PolyU’s recommendation and support, Dassault Systèmes was selected as one of OASES’ sixth batch of 22 strategic enterprises, officially establishing its presence in Hong Kong and expanding its local operations. PolyU will continue to support Dassault Systèmes development in Hong Kong by strengthening links between the “AI + manufacturing” innovation ecosystems of Hong Kong and France, while also leveraging its strong network of translational research institutes and centres in the Chinese Mainland to facilitate the company’s further expansion there.

During its visit to Dassault Systèmes, the PolyU delegation toured “The Playground”, an immersive experience space showcasing innovative technologies and live demonstrations powered by the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The delegation also visited the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE Lab to learn more about the innovative products and solutions developed by startups nurtured by Dassault Systèmes. The three parties additionally held in-depth exchanges and discussions on the practical implementation of their future collaboration.

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