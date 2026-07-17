HKT to launch ultra-low latency 3.2Tbps AI Data Centre Inter-connect Superhighway to support Hong Kong’s AI development

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2026 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) today announces plan to roll out its ultra-low latency 3.2Tbps AI Data Centre Inter-connect (DCI) Superhighway service, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, enabling AI infrastructure providers and institutions to have ultra-fast and seamless access to computing resources across multiple data centres to meet next-generation AI workloads.

As AI workloads continue to grow and may surpass the capacity of individual facilities, institutions increasingly require access to distributed resources across multiple data centres. The ultra-low latency 3.2Tbps AI DCI Superhighway enables AI infrastructure providers to efficiently scale training and inference operations, while empowering institutions such as universities and research labs to run complex scientific simulations by seamlessly pooling computing capacity across Hong Kong.

Upgrading from our 800Gbps AI Superhighway, the 3.2Tbps AI DCI Superhighway supports advanced industry standards including Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA), RDMA Over Converged Ethernet (RoCEv2), Multipath Reliable Connection (MRC) and Ultra-Ethernet Transport. It will run on the advanced hollow core fibre, which is planned between Lok Ma Chau Loop and Tseung Kwan O, achieving about 30% lower latency than traditional fibre. The combination of high bandwidth and ultra-low latency keeps thousands of GPUs across data centres working in sync, reducing the time and cost of compute by minimising delays in data transmission, while simultaneously lowering power-per-bit to improve energy efficiency.

Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, HKT, said, “At HKT, we see connectivity as the critical foundation of Hong Kong’s AI future. This next-generation fibre network delivers ultra-low latency, high-speed, and secure data exchange to unlock the full potential of AI development across the city. By seamlessly connecting and maximising Hong Kong’s computing resources, we enable faster model training, real-time data processing, and cross-sector AI innovation—strengthening the city’s position as a leading I&T hub. It also lays vital groundwork for the Northern Metropolis, linking the Hetao area with existing data centres today while paving the way for seamless access to new computing resources as they come online across the region.”

Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global, said, “HKT is firmly committed to supporting innovation in Hong Kong, with the ambition of positioning our city as one of the most advanced I&T hubs in the world. To realise this vision, we are upgrading the AI Superhighway across Hong Kong’s major data centre clusters. The first phase, connecting Lok Ma Chau to Tseung Kwan O, is targeted for completion by the end of 2026 and will support the upcoming megawatt-scale Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster. Through initiatives such as these, HKT is building the connectivity foundations that will power Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem for years to come.”

HKT’s AI Superhighway interconnects Hong Kong’s leading data centre clusters and HKT’s new AI Exchange in the Lok Ma Chau Loop. The Group is also prepared to extend coverage to the upcoming Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, supporting its evolution into an advanced data facility cluster.

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About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people’s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt

Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.