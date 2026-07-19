Emdoor Launches “Ailyn” AI Hub at WAIC 2026: Unifying Intelligence Across Every Device

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Emdoor, a leading provider of intelligent computing devices, unveiled its latest innovation — Ailyn, an integrated software-hardware AI hub — at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026. Under the theme “Intelligence in All Things, Boundless Edge Intelligence”, Emdoor’s Booth X1B-804 showcases four immersive scenarios spanning personal, home, enterprise, and industrial use cases, demonstrating how AI can flow seamlessly across devices.

With decades of experience across cloud, edge, device, and wearable form factors, Emdoor has established one of the industry’s most comprehensive intelligent hardware portfolios. Yet the company recognized a critical gap: while individual devices grow smarter, they often operate in isolation.

Ailyn is Emdoor’s answer to this challenge. Introduced on the WAIC Magic Box stage, Ailyn serves as a unified intelligence layer that orchestrates storage, computing power, AI models, and data across PCs, NAS systems, computing boxes, and IoT devices. The result is a scalable, centrally managed intelligence platform that delivers seamless cross-device collaboration, data privacy, and AI capabilities that improve with use.

At its core, Ailyn follows a device-first, multi-device connected philosophy. By prioritizing on-device model deployment, it reduces costs while preserving privacy, minimizing latency, and enabling offline functionality. Key capabilities include unified data access, uninterrupted task handoff between devices, intelligent multi-model routing, and dynamic compute scaling — plus built-in features for knowledge accumulation, skill expansion, persona customization, and automated task execution.

Four Scenarios, One Intelligent Ecosystem

The enterprise lineup features high-performance AI workstations, AI servers, AI NAS, Mini PCs, and motherboards. Workstations support up to 96-core processors and four double-width GPUs with integrated BMC remote management. AI servers run dual Intel Xeon scalable processors with up to eight mainstream AI accelerators. The single-GPU workstation series offers dual-platform compatibility with both Intel and AMD, featuring a PCIe 5.0 ×16 slot and up to 128GB DDR5 memory. Available in two form factors — a 23.9L tower chassis and a 15.3L compact chassis with tempered glass side panel — it delivers balanced performance for both creative workloads and local AI inference. The AI NAS unifies storage and AI computing power in one device, with192GB of octa-channel LPDDR5X memory to support local large model deployment. Ailyn unifies these resources into a private computing backbone, intelligently offloading heavy workloads so users get instant on-device responsiveness with datacenter-grade power on demand.

For individual users, the showcase includes Mini PCs, AI PCs, AI tablets, and multimodal wearables. The AP16, powered by Intel’s 3rd Generation Core™ Ultra processor, delivers 180 TOPS of AI performance with sustained 54W output — capable of running large models locally. Multimodal wearable solutions built on Qualcomm and BES chips offer faster time-to-market for brand partners. Within the Ailyn ecosystem, PCs handle heavy computing while wearables provide continuous environmental awareness, each device strengthening the whole.

Industrial visitors will find AI BOX units, rugged AI notebooks, handheld terminals, and industrial PCs. AI BOX devices come preloaded with industry-specific models for production line visual inspection. Rugged notebooks deliver reliable performance for mobile field operations. Industrial PCs feature industrial-grade architecture for 24/7 uptime. Through Ailyn, these connected devices break down traditional data silos, enabling intelligent resource orchestration and a closed-loop perception-decision-execution system that accelerates industrial digital transformation.

At the center of the home scenario are AI tablets and home NAS, connected to a full-house AIoT network. The NAS acts as the family’s private data and computing hub, while the tablet serves as the primary interface for senior health reminders and children’s learning support. Ailyn weaves these devices into a cohesive system covering family memories, health care, companionship, and home security — bringing intelligence into daily life without intruding on it.

The launch of Ailyn marks a significant evolution for Emdoor — shifting from a hardware manufacturer to a builder of intelligent infrastructure. It represents the convergence of the company’s deep hardware heritage and its AI innovation roadmap. Moving forward, Emdoor will continue investing in edge AI technology and expanding the Ailyn ecosystem alongside partners, bringing distributed intelligence from the showroom into everyday life.

Company: Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Yao Zhou

Email: marketing.digi@emdoor.com

Website: http://www.emdoordigi.com/

City: Shenzhen, China