GUIYANG, China, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CNS: Cheers filled the football pitch as the semifinals of China’s Village Super League, or “Cun Chao,” kicked off in Rongjiang County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, from July 18 to 19. Outside the stadium, another lively scene unfolded as visitors browsed local specialties including golden passion fruit, tea and Rosa roxburghii drinks.



The e-commerce team conducted a live sales event for Rongjiang Golden Passion Fruit during the “Village Super League” broadcast live stream.

Around 100 booths showcased agricultural products from across Guizhou, while livestream e-commerce, tastings and interactive activities turned the popular rural football event into a new platform for promoting local produce.

At a livestreaming booth, golden passion fruit grown in Rongjiang was presented to online consumers.

“In the past, consumers outside Guizhou knew little about Rongjiang’s golden passion fruit. As the Village Super League became popular, more people came to know Rongjiang and its products,” said Yuan Kepeng, a staff member of a participating company.

According to Yuan, the passion fruit sold during the livestream came from local farmers, with customers now extending beyond Guizhou to coastal areas including Guangdong Province.

Zhang Yunfeng, who has been livestreaming Guizhou agricultural products for three years, moved his studio to the edge of the football pitch, introducing passion fruit, bayberry juice and local tea to viewers.

Zhang said the tournament brought more viewers into his livestream. Many first asked about Rongjiang and the football matches before turning their attention to local products, with some placing orders because of their interest in the Village Super League.

“The value is not just about how much we sell,” Zhang said. “What matters more is letting more people know what good products this place has to offer.”

The tournament is also turning visitor flows into local consumption. A tourist surnamed He from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, brought her child to Rongjiang during a family trip. They watched the football, sampled local specialties and joined activities at the market.

“I wanted to watch a match in person and let my child see more of Guizhou,” she said.

The market is part of a provincial initiative to promote agricultural brands and support farmers. By combining sports, markets and livestream commerce, the event seeks to connect the crowds drawn by rural football with local agricultural products.

In recent years, grassroots sporting events including the Village Basketball Association, or “Cun BA,” and the Village Super League have attracted growing numbers of visitors to Guizhou’s countryside, bringing new opportunities for tourism, consumption and local businesses.

After the final whistle, visitors continued browsing the market while online orders kept coming in. The popularity of rural sports is helping Guizhou’s farm products reach consumers far beyond the football pitch.