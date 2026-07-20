YY Group Appoints Former Changi Airport Executive Ng Yansheng as Managing Director of YY Circle (SG) Pte. Ltd. to Drive Next Phase of Growth

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based company providing manpower services and integrated facility management (“IFM”) services, today announced the appointment of Ng Yansheng as the Managing Director of YY Circle (SG) Pte. Ltd. (“YY Circle Singapore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of YY Group.

In this role, Mr. Ng will leverage his experience of over a decade in enterprise development and digital transformation to spearhead YY Circle Singapore’s local operations, focusing on scaling its flexible manpower solutions and strengthening enterprise partnerships. Mr. Ng will be responsible for YY Circle Singapore’s business operations, including marketplace management, service delivery, and team development. The Company believes his appointment comes at a pivotal time as demand for responsive, technology-driven workforce models continues to evolve across service-led sectors.

Mr. Ng joins YY Group from Changi Airport Group (“Changi”), where he most recently served as Vice President of Transformation & Enterprise Development. During his tenure at Changi, he played a critical role in the growth and management of a company with operations spanning travel, retail, and digital platforms. His proven track record includes leading cross-functional teams, driving customer-centric outcomes, and leveraging technology to optimize operational efficiency.

“As the gig economy and flexible workforce models rapidly evolve, we believe Mr. Ng’s deep expertise in business operations and transformation makes him the ideal leader for our Singapore operations,” said Mike Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. “He brings a rare blend of strategic foresight and operational rigor. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard as YY Circle Singapore continues to scale.”

Commenting on his new role, Ng Yansheng said:

“I am incredibly excited to join YY Group and lead the talented team at YY Circle Singapore. Businesses today require highly agile workforce solutions, and I believe YY Circle is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between enterprise needs and flexible talent. I look forward to enhancing our marketplace ecosystem, driving greater reliability for our clients, and creating better, more rewarding experiences for our flexible workers.”

Mr. Ng is a Chartered Accountant of Singapore and holds a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Accountancy from Singapore Management University.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-based company providing manpower services and IFM services. The Company’s intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group’s IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company’s industry, and other factors that may affect the Company’s financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

enquiries@yygroupholding.com